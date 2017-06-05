Target of Murphy's Attack Questions Whether It Was Mental Illness

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

The night before he set himself on fire outside Murphy’s, Jared McLemore had talked Memphis Police out of arresting him, according to Alyssa Moore, McLemore’s ex-girlfriend, who was the target of the May 12 attack at the Midtown bar where she was working as a sound engineer.

Moore, in a May 31 Facebook post, wrote that McLemore was able to convince police he was not a suicidal threat despite calls from her and others about McLemore’s threatening behavior, “despite threatening me with a weapon, the documentation of that event with the police and posting suicidal pics of himself with a gun.”

The day after that, Moore wrote, she had succeeded in processing a warrant for his arrest.

“He found out that he was being forcefully taken in,” she wrote. And moments before McLemore showed up outside Murphy’s that evening he texted her: “I’ve got a warrant out for my arrest. I didn’t assault anybody! I must die.”

McLemore poured kerosene over himself and set himself afire outside the bar and then tried to run into the crowded bar. Moore blocked the door. McLemore died later from his wounds.

His family said later that McLemore was bipolar.

Moore drew a distinction between that and his violent behavior toward her.

“Being mentally ill had nothing to do with what happened that night, as I recognize more and more each day with each new facet uncovered,” she wrote. “Jared may have desired to be good, but he also desired to be controlling and intimidating.”

McLemore, according to Moore, went to weekly therapy that she arranged and drove him to and from for nearly a year when they dated. She also said his medication and monthly doctor appointments were paid for by the state and his parents and that he kept those appointments even after his arrest on aggravated assault charges in August.

According to the police report of that incident, McLemore told Moore he was going to kill her in a tirade outside an apartment she was visiting. Witnesses saw him make the threat and tackled him as he ran toward Moore, according to the same report.

“It may have been bipolar disorder causing him to rage and lash out at me,” she wrote. “But what it felt like, to me, was abuse. Torture.”

“There’s a reason that you didn’t receive his physical abuse: because it was not related to his illness,” she said, referring to those who have attributed McLemore’s actions entirely to his illness. “It was related to misogynistic control. The reason you can’t comprehend that Jared was much darker and controlling than you think is because you didn’t experience it; a mental illness cannot be controlled and tamed around others. Domestic abuse can: and is.”

In the time between the warrant the day before the attack and the attack itself, Moore said she had talked with the Memphis Crisis Center and worked out a plan.

“They were helpful and we had a plan,” she wrote. “It just didn’t work quickly enough.”

Moore also wrote that ignorance and manipulation played a role in what happened.

“This happened because we were unaware of how to fix it; we were trying to fix the wrong problem. His illness,” she wrote. “That wasn’t the problem. The problem was his desire to be in control and get his way.”