Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Rights' Groups Ask to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Refugee Program

The Associated Press

Updated 5:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Several Tennessee-based refugee rights' organizations have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit the state Legislature filed over the refugee resettlement program.

The lawsuit that the General Assembly filed back in March had argued that the refugee program should be shut down because it is forcing the state to spend money on additional services, such as health care. State Attorney General Herbert Slatery III declined to file the lawsuit on behalf of lawmakers, so the suit was filed by a private firm for free. Gov. Bill Haslam last year refused to sign a resolution that passed in the Legislature demanding the lawsuit.

In paperwork filed Friday, the refugee rights' organizations argued that only the state attorney general has the right to sue on behalf of the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 117 419 8,768
MORTGAGES 165 528 10,330
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 199 951 18,894
BANKRUPTCIES 69 215 6,218
BUSINESS LICENSES 19 91 3,221
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 109 387 6,834
MARRIAGE LICENSES 28 112 2,213

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.