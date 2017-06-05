Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Mississippi River Mayors: Paris Pullout Hurts US Ag Exports

The Associated Press

Updated 5:39PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Mayors along the Mississippi River say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a worldwide climate agreement could severely damage U.S. agricultural exports.

The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative says in a news release Friday that nations remaining in the Paris agreement will impose carbon pricing through taxes or trading systems, without any say from the United States.

The group says the 10-state corridor moves $164.6 billion a year in agricultural products, including 55 to 70 percent of all exported corn, soy and wheat. It says the U.S. has a trade surplus in those commodities.

Chris Coleman, the mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, says, "The Mississippi River Basin allows our nation to lead the global commodities market. Now, we have ceded that status to other nations."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 117 419 8,768
MORTGAGES 165 528 10,330
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 199 951 18,894
BANKRUPTCIES 69 215 6,218
BUSINESS LICENSES 19 91 3,221
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 109 387 6,834
MARRIAGE LICENSES 28 112 2,213

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.