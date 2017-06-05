Methodist Stays Busy With Wave of Construction Projects

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

This year is proving to be another busy one for executives at Methodist Healthcare like Richard Kelley.

He's vice president of corporate facilities management at Methodist, which is making progress on several major projects across the system that will boost its health care delivery efforts. They include everything from a renovation of the 16-bed intensive care unit at Methodist South in Whitehaven that just got underway to ongoing work at Methodist’s flagship hospital in the Memphis Medical District.

There, Methodist University Hospital is pursuing a $280 million campus expansion and modernization project set for completion in 2019.

The latest evidence of the progress toward that effort includes the delivery of several massive girders to the construction site in recent days. The girders were extended over Eastmoreland Avenue between a new tower being built and the hospital’s existing emergency room.

Methodist has filed a series of multimillion-dollar building permits in the past several months, such as a $15.4 million permit at the end of 2016 for the foundation of what will be a 440,000-square-foot tower that creates room to upgrade services within the hospital.

“The girders were a big deal, because that was the first time we were expanding over the road, Eastmoreland Avenue,” Kelley said. “The main tower will be completed in the first quarter of 2019. After that, there’s a lot more left to do.

“We’re renovating a good portion of the existing hospital in addition to that, and that’s going to go all throughout 2019.”

Other highlights of the plan include consolidating outpatient care in the new tower, making those services easily accessible from a new parking plaza. The plaza will provide 700 parking spaces for access directly into the new tower.

The tower will feature large, private rooms and will serve to enhance efficiency for doctors and nurses.

“The significance of the project is we’re getting all the patient rooms out of aging buildings and putting them in a new, more modern state-of-the-art facility,” Kelley said. “We’re adding more services. We’re consolidating the cancer center (West Cancer Center) that’s currently down the road and putting that on the campus. We’re also making a more defined transplant institute section of the new facility.”

As big as the university hospital campus project is, though, that's only part of the work going on across the Methodist system.

“We've got stuff going on everywhere,” Kelley said. “We just did a topping out of our Le Bonheur outpatient facility in Jackson, Tennessee. We’ve also just opened a new outpatient clinic in Tupelo for Le Bonheur. And we're moving into – not the health care side – but more of our services side like our financial folks and my department are moving into Crosstown (Concourse). That'll be a big piece for us, because it'll be 500 associates in our piece of Crosstown.”

And likewise, the work continues elsewhere.

Methodist South, for example, has begun upgrading its 16-bed intensive care unit.

Mansoor Shahid, vice president of support and professional services at Methodist South, told The Daily News that project will cost a little less than $5 million.

The ICU was built in 1982 and hasn’t had a major upgrade since. Kelley said Methodist South is having to build a temporary ICU to move patients there as part of undertaking the work in phases.

It will be a renovation that adds eight new nursing stations and 40 square feet per room to the ICU layout, among other things.