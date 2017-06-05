Last Word: Don McMinn, Frayser's Recovery and The Clean Line

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Back in the late 1970s when Beale Street was still rotting and behind chain link fences and Downtown Memphis was in recovery in every sense of the word, there was a poster of Don McMinn standing in front of the statue of W.C. Handy on Beale with his back to the camera spreading open the raincoat he was wearing in Handy’s direction. The caption was something about exposing the world to the blues. That’s not the only image that comes to mind of those times with word Sunday that McMinn has died.

McMinn, shortly after that poster, had one of the renovated entertainment district’s first musical residencies at Rum Boogie. McMinn had already been active in the fertile but nearly anonymous environment in which the blues changed and continued to struggle in Memphis in the late 1970s and early 1980s. This wasn’t a world of big outdoor concert settings and world tours or tourists coming in large tour groups from afar to see the blues. It was blues on a smaller scale but no less ambitious and no less authentic in its effort toward an art form that has always been about changes in technique. Not that there weren’t challenges to its authenticity. McMinn’s residency came in the early years of a district that wasn’t gritty or authentic enough for many who compared it to the old Beale Street of legend as well as fact. McMinn and others in that early crop of Beale entertainers kept playing when the clubs were full and when they weren’t

Before Beale Street, Paul Savarin’s Blues Alley and the Center for Southern Folklore were just about the only places to see the blues on a regular basis and it was blues played in clubs – with a tip jar within reach. McMinn and other newer players were part of a scene that included Little Laura Dukes, whose father had played with W.C. Handy, and Evelyn Young, the saxophone player nicknamed “The Whip” who had played as a teenager on the Beale of old while still playing in The Rhythm Bombers swing band at Manassas High. Edward Kirby led a blues revival band called “Prince Gabe & The Millionaires.” Looking back on it, it was a remarkably healthy musical community in which Phineas Newborn on the jazz side was playing at lounges around the city including the lobby bar at the old Hyatt in East Memphis along with Fred Ford and Honeymoon Garner. The audiences in many cases tended to talk right through it and over it as others gaped in wonder at the musical riches unexpectedly found in such humble settings.

These days there are different issues for Beale Street, many of them built on the hard-won success and history created by entertainers like Don McMinn who were part of the first generation of the new Beale Street. Somewhere along the way they became a part of its ongoing story.

The count of homes and businesses without power is closing in on 5,000 as this is posted. And much of the focus now is on Frayser, an area whose recovery we have done a lot of reporting on well before the storm of the Memorial Day weekend. We found more evidence of that recovery and the more immediate one last week along Frayser Boulevard.

At the end of May last week, Alyssa Moore penned a Facebook post about the act a few weeks earlier of her former boyfriend, Jared McLemore, who set himself on fire outside the Midtown bar where she was working as a sound engineer on a busy Friday night. And the post is raising anew questions about the line between mental illness and domestic violence.

Notes from the race for Tennessee Governor that is on the ballot in 2018 but already on the street in terms of the campaign. State Senator Mark Green of Clarksville who was in the race and campaigning late last year says he is not coming back. He had dropped out earlier this year when President Donald Trump nominated him to be Secretary of the Army. On the national political stage, Green didn’t last long once his comments here in Tennessee about LGBTQ matters and issues became known. Green bowed out of that and said over the weekend he will not return to the race for Governor. State Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet declared over the weekend that she is running for the Republican nomination per The Tennessean.



This is the week of the FedEx St. Jude Golf Classic and the Germantown Charity Horse Show and a lot more as chronicled in our The Week Ahead compilation. A few things to look for here during the day Monday including a concert announcement for Landers Center.

Meanwhile, tickets on sale starting Friday for the Southern Heritage Classic in September, which includes a Classic Concert Sept. 7 at the Orpheum with Jeffrey Osborne and Stephanie Mills with Jammin Jay Lamont. The next day the Classic Music Festival at Landers Center in Southaven is headlined by Fantasia, who had to cancel a FedExForum date in March opening for Charlie Wilson. She is performing at Landers with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds with Jammin Jay Lamont also on that side of the state line.

The Clean Line energy project came to the city’s complex political environment in the last year of the Obama administration with a lot of clout that drew bipartisan support among local officials. The cover story by Patrick Lantrip in the new issue of our weekly, The Memphis News, shows a project that is still moving but has a long way to go and now has opposition from U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

More details on a joint office park venture called Oaksedge next to the Dixon in East Memphis.

And a recap of where the Methodist expansion is in the medical district as well as the renovations in Whitehaven.

The recovery of Redbirds pitcher Marco Gonzalez four years after he was a first round draft pick by St. Louis.

As the weekend began:

Mayor Jim Strickland’s statement on climate change from Friday on Facebook:

“Mayor Strickland supports responsible climate policy and the goals of the Paris Agreement. In fact, the City of Memphis started taking action years ago on many of the items outlined by this group of mayors. For instance, we’ve already completed a greenhouse gas inventory and Memphis 3.0 will be working on a climate action plan. Mayor Strickland’s administration is committed to furthering our city’s action on climate resilience and adaptation. In short, we’re aligned with these goals -- and we’ve already done much of the work even before this week’s news. Storm recovery is our priority this week, but the mayor has directed staff to explore what else city government would be committing to if we join this group.”

The former principal of Trezevant High School resurfaces the grade changing scandal at the high school from late last year in a lengthy resignation letter.

Oxford magazine got started this past December and the monthly includes a fair amount of the Memphis-Oxford connection. Here is the magazine’s piece on Benny Reiner, the Memphis percussionist who is the beat in the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

The Memphis News Almanac: Beale Street tragedy, Graceland opens for tours, A presidential hole-in-one and Ray Charles comeback.