Frayser Recovery Efforts Before Storm Continue Afterward

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Recovery efforts in Frayser aren’t just about the weather and they didn’t just start after the Memorial Day weekend storm that did plenty of damage in neighborhoods with old, large trees.

On its fifth day without electricity, Union Grove Baptist Church on Frayser Boulevard, Frayser’s main thoroughfare, was bustling Thursday, June 1 with a grill outside the church and bags of ice being handed out to residents making a daily journey there last week from their homes behind the church and on the other side of the boulevard.

“We still don’t have lights in our church. But we are feeding every day and providing ice water, a place for them to hang out,” said Pastor Charlie Caswell. “Those things allow these families to be sustained because we still don’t know when the lights are going to be on for these families.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland dropped by to offer encouragement to Caswell and others organizing what became a daily part of the storm recovery in Frayser and those coming to the church for help.

“We’ve got some real neighborhood leaders in Frayser,” Strickland said. “It’s tough on a lot of Memphians and it’s not much consolation to them that we are working as hard as we can. And I totally understand the frustration.”

Memphis Police officer Dominique McRaven rounded up food Thursday that had been donated to the effort at Union Grove. She had been a constant presence since the storm moved out Sunday, May 28.

And McRaven swung into action with the approval of her supervisors as well as Strickland’s approval during Thursday’s visit.

“I went to the Super-Lo on Covington Pike and the Sam’s and Walmart on Austin Peay and they gave me donations,” she said. “Then I went to Super-Lo on North Watkins. I told her what Union Grove was doing and she said, ‘Call you some back up because you can fill your squad car full of groceries.’ No costs, ifs, ands or buts.”

Impact Baptist Church Pastor Michael Ellis dropped by Thursday from his own church’s efforts a short distance away, as he lined up a schedule for a Southern Baptist Convention work group from other parts of West Tennessee wanting to help.

“They are coming in and cutting trees down for homeowners who don’t have insurance and they don’t know how they are going to get these trees out of their yards,” Ellis said. “The bigger the better for them. They want the big trees.”

There was an irony in the hard labor of clearing fallen trees in the recovery effort in Frayser since the storm.

Much of the area’s hard-fought, longer-term comeback is built around the story of Lifeline To Success, the reentry program for offenders recently released from prison founded by DeAndre Brown in 2010.

Brown struggled initially with finding work for people in the program, then decided to begin clearing overgrown lots in Frayser in the worst heat of the summer. And most of the time, initially, it was done for free.

Frayser was ravaged by the recession when the housing bubble burst, and the resulting foreclosures from that and predatory lending practices there left plenty of that physical work to be done.

The hard labor has been a perfect vehicle for the anger many of those just released from prison felt after being shunned in attempts to go straight or searching for a way forward. But Brown kept looking for more and varied kinds of work, as he also sought a way into taking on gang members in a community that has two no-gang zones established by court order. The zones come with a provision that allows gang members identified and targeted in court orders to leave the gang if they wish. Brown showed up at one of the court announcements to offer his services. Later, Lifeline added a welding training program that takes on ex-offenders and gang members who may still be in gangs but are looking for a way out.

In February, Strickland was at Ellis’ Frayser church, Impact Baptist, the setting for Strickland’s State of the City address.

And Brown had a success story to share, a gang member who left after two years in Lifeline.

“We realized that it’s about the constant connection,” Brown said of his group’s approach to taking on gang members and offenders fresh from prison. “It’s basically the same. We just see you as a human and build that. We see value in you so you see value in yourself. You begin to value life. So then, taking someone’s life isn’t even an option.”

Eric Hammond was a ranking gang member who got involved when he was 13 years old. He’s now in his early 20s.

“It wasn’t supposed to have been like that. There was so much stuff that happened,” Hammond said of gang life. “I had a little girl and then two kids and thought I can’t do this no more. I’ve got to set an example for them. I don’t want them to do all the wrong that I did. … I don’t want them to be going to jail.”

Hammond isn’t trying to pull those he knew and remains in contact with out of gangs, and said his two-year journey was difficult.

“It’s up to them to want to turn,” he said. “It’s always easy to get in trouble, but it’s hard to get out. I just stayed out of the street. I did what they told me to do and I made it.”

Frayser’s storm recovery in the last week has seen modest homes built in the early to mid-1950s fall victim to the large trees planted close to them to shade the homes in an era before there were window air conditioners, much less central air systems.

And those large trees have taken a toll on well-kept homes as well as abandoned ones with numerous city code violation notices posted on their doors.

“In Frayser, the trees are a blessing,” Caswell said. “And they are a curse.”