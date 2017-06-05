VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

The FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament will be held Monday through Sunday, June 5-11, at TPC Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind. The PGA Tour stop will feature tournament play, celebrity pro-am and more. Visit stjudeclassic.com for a schedule.

PRIZM Ensemble will present the ninth annual PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival Monday, June 5, through June 17, at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, 5530 Shady Grove Road. Nine concerts over 12 days will showcase student participants playing with PRIZM faculty. Single tickets and five-ticket packages are available online and at the door. Visit prizmensemble.com for details and a schedule.

The Germantown Charity Horse Show will be held Tuesday through Saturday, June 6-10, at 7745 Poplar Pike. From hunter jumpers to carriage riding to western saddlebred classes, spectators will see a broad cross-section of horses. Visit gchs.org for details.

Church Health Nutrition will offer free community cooking classes starting Tuesday and Thursday, June 6 and June 8, at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. In this six-week series, participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, and get to eat the meals made in class. Pre-registration is required; visit churchhealth.org/events for details and enrollment.

The city of Germantown will kick off the Groovin’ and Grillin’ Concert Series Tuesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park on Exeter Road. R&B party band Soul Shockers will perform at 7 p.m. Concert is free; hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, kicks off with “The Amazing Spider-Man” Tuesday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit memphisriverfront.com for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Introduction to Importing” Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Topics cover various aspects of selling imported goods, including market research tools, costs unique to importing, and the role of a customs broker. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.