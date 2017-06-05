VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Jerry’s Sno Cones Files Permit for Cordova Shop

Longtime Memphis summertime staple Jerry’s Sno Cones has filed a $543,163 building permit with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to break ground on its new Cordova location.

The permit calls for new construction at 1601 Bonnie Lane and lists Wagner General Contractors as the contractor.

Jerry’s Sno Cones’ original location at 1657 Wells Station Road in Nutbush has been in business since the late 1960s when it was converted from a former Sinclair gas station into a snow cone parlor.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies’ D-League Team Named ‘Memphis Hustle’

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their new NBA Development League affiliate team name and logo, Memphis Hustle, which will debut this coming 2017-18 season when the league will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League.

Led by head coach Glynn Cyprien, the Memphis Hustle will practice at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum and play their 24 home games at the 8,400-seat Landers Center in Southaven, beginning this fall. Memphis Hustle founding partners include The Coca-Cola Co., Tanger Outlets and The Guest House at Graceland.

“Our philosophy from the outset with our D-League expansion team is that it should in all ways be and feel intrinsic to our Grizzlies organization and not adjunct to it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies president of business operations. “Our goal is for the team to be woven into the fabric of our basketball operations and our business operations, our culture and our identity.”

Inspired by the cultural ethos of Memphis and the Mid-South, the team name, Memphis Hustle, encapsulates the idea of hard work and persistence, a nod to the grit-and-grind culture of the city, the region and its fan base.

The team name’s typeface on its logo – with a grizzly bear’s head as the backdrop – was designed with the region’s rich music history, Beale Street neon and the flow of the mighty Mississippi River in mind. It ends with a star inside the “e” of hustle, paying tribute to the region’s biggest names and looking ahead to the Grizzlies stars of tomorrow.

The vibrant red color pays homage to historical sports franchises like the Memphis Sounds, Chicks, Showboats and Americans, and current regional teams like the Memphis Redbirds and Ole Miss Rebels. For more details and information on the name, logo and its inspiration, visit memphishustle.com.

– Don Wade

Crye Named Among Top 20 Residential Power Brokers in US

Harold Crye, co-founder and CEO of Memphis-based Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, has been named to the 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) list, which lists the 200 most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry.

He was the only Tennessee real estate broker in the top 20.

Crye-Leike is a full-service real estate company that is the fifth-largest independently owned real estate firm in the U.S.

Crye, who co-founded Crye-Leike in 1997 with partner and president, Dick Leike, said the listing is a reflection of the hard work and success of the more than 3,100 independent real estate agents affiliated with Crye-Leike and the more than 800 employees who support them.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a leader by a prestigious organization in the real estate industry because it shows we are making a difference in real estate every day,” Crye said.

“We didn’t set out to become the biggest real estate brokerage, just to grow by providing the best real estate sale services around, to our agents and their clients. We have become an industry leader by doing the right things the right way and never forgetting that Crye-Leike succeeds when its agents succeed.”

The SP200 is produced and published annually by the Swanepoel T3 Group, a research and consulting firm. In addition to more than 600 hours of research, T3 Group analyzes the personal influence, tenure, decision-making power and financial resources of candidates for the list.

“We aim to hold a mirror up to the industry, reflecting residential real estate back to itself by noting who wields the most power and influence, whether by position, personal power, employee count, reputation and trajectory,” said Swanepoel T3 Group CEO Stefan Swanepoel.

– Daily News staff

FedEx Ground to Upgrade Diesel Fuel Facility

FedEx Ground has filed a $573,750 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to upgrade one of its Memphis facilities.

According to the permit, Georgia-based HARCO Services will be tapped to upgrade FedEx’s diesel fuel facility located at 555 Compress Drive in South Memphis.

– Patrick Lantrip

Cardinals Call Up Pitcher John Gant from Memphis

Right-handed pitcher John Gant was promoted from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds to the St. Louis Cardinals after the big-league club released veteran pitcher Jonathan Broxton.

Broxton, 32, who made two All-Star teams and recorded 118 career saves, was struggling this season: a 6.89 earned run average.

Gant started the season on the disabled list with a strained right groin. He was 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA in three starts for the Redbirds this season. Last year, he was 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA over 50 innings with Atlanta. The Cardinals acquired Gant via a trade that sent lefthander Jaime Garcia to the Braves.

– Don Wade