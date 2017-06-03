First Tennessee Explores What’s Next As Customers, Technology Converge

VOL. 10 | NO. 23 | Saturday, June 03, 2017

As executive vice president of consumer banking for First Tennessee Bank, Tammy LoCascio’s job means that she spends part of every day thinking about the future.

Whether, for example, First Tennessee has the right number of branches; if they’re the right size; what the experience is like inside; what additional technology features the bank could deploy to better help customers; and what all, really, the bank needs to plan for in anticipation of a future that’s not all that clear yet.

Digital devices and ubiquitous connectivity, of course, have upended industries from publishing to retail. Banking is one of many caught up in that sea change, with a shift in emphasis from bricks and mortar to bits and pixels.

The trick for a company like First Tennessee – which operated 161 branch locations at the end of 2016 – is to adjust itself to prepare for tomorrow while also making sure to satisfy the expectations customers have today.

Which is why a conversation with LoCascio can very quickly paint a picture of a First Tennessee that looks dramatically different from the institution today. Being the biggest bank based in both Memphis and Tennessee means First Tennessee also has a significant physical footprint to maintain and tweak – a process, of course, that’s under way and will only accelerate.

“The polarizing view of this is on one side, people see transactions declining and people not coming in as often,” LoCascio explains. “But what that doesn’t show is that 81 percent of customers still select their bank of choice because of the perception of convenient locations. So until that shifts, you can’t afford to close a ton of locations, right?”

She goes on to say 73 percent of customers still prefer to open an account in person.

“When it comes down to making a difficult and important financial decision, they want to interact with somebody face-to-face, and they want it to be convenient to them. So when you look at the branch network, you have to be really be thoughtful about having places for customers to go that are convenient when they want to have a face-to-face transaction.”

Rethinking the bank’s approach to its branches also extends beyond, well, the branches. First Tennessee’s real estate director Steve Bieber said the company is renovating its Downtown Memphis headquarters with an idea toward the future, informed by studying other growing companies and designing new workspaces to reflect changes the company is seeing across the industry.

He said studies have shown, for example, that natural lighting boosts productivity, so the new workspaces were designed to maximize the use of outside light. More collaborative spaces were also designed into the plans.

In all, 11 floors will be renovated to the new design by the time the project is finished. At that point, First Tennessee will occupy the first 14 floors of the building along with the 23rd floor.

“The renovation allowed us to upgrade our technology in conference rooms, making it easier to connect for presentations,” Bieber said. “Our break rooms were moved from the core of the building to the perimeter, which has dramatically increased their usage and improved collaboration between work groups. We are creating a conference center in our annex to facilitate larger meetings and create a common area for interdepartmental interactions.”

The branches themselves, meanwhile, are starting to reflect the shift in the bank’s thinking. First Tennessee at the end of 2016 opened its new branch model in Arlington, the first of its kind in the Memphis area.

Among the features, it doesn’t include the traditional teller row. Drive-thru banking uses video technology instead of the traditional window, and everyone in the front of the bank is now a universal banker, able to handle all of a customer’s needs. Customer service pods are positioned around the bank lobby, and desks have a round design so the banker and customer are side by side looking at a screen as they work.

First Tennessee is retrofitting other branches to fit that same model, such as its branch at 3409 Poplar Ave.

Improvements in technology, LoCascio explains, don’t make customers stop wanting an in-branch experience entirely, even though it might seem like an either-or proposition.

“On the contrary,” she said. “Their relationship to the bank has never been stronger. People are checking their balances on mobile, sometimes every hour. They’re logging into online banking. They’re calling the call centers. They’re using the ATM machines, and they’re coming to the branch, so it’s giving them choices on how they connect to the bank. Their connection to the bank is much stronger than it used to be. It’s just that their channel preferences are changing, and we’ve got to adapt to that.”

Going forward, branches will likely be smaller. The consumer touch points will also be different. LoCascio says First Tennessee is exploring technology like voice banking – think of a product like Amazon’s popular Echo smart speakers that users interact with via voice. Chatbots – artificial intelligence programs that can answer simple questions – may also be deployed in the future.

“I don’t know that we have a crystal ball on what branch banking looks like,” LoCascio said, adding that no branch closures are slotted in the Memphis market for 2017. “But we’re preparing for this channel migration, of customers choosing to self-serve as much as they can and us having bankers available as much as they need.”