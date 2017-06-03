VOL. 10 | NO. 23 | Saturday, June 03, 2017

The FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament will be held Monday through Sunday, June 5-11, at TPC Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind. The PGA Tour stop will feature tournament play, celebrity pro-am and more. Visit stjudeclassic.com for a schedule.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Ripcord” Friday, June 2, through June 25 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Carriage Crossing’s Movie Mania series continues with a screening of “Zootopia” Friday, June 2, at dusk in Central Park at the mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost is free. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Artists’ Link Garden Friends group exhibition Saturday, June 3, through June 29 at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition showcases the diverse talents of a select group of members of the Artists’ Link organization. A reception with the artists will be held June 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Overton Park Conservancy will hold its annual A Day of Merrymaking on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Overton Park, 1914 Poplar Ave. The family-friendly festival will feature music, food trucks, arts and crafts, beer garden and more. Kids and dogs welcome. Visit overtonpark.org/merrymaking for details.

901 Comics will host an art show featuring Dean Zachary on Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at 2162 Young Ave. Zachary is best known for illustrating an array of popular comic book titles including Batman, Superboy, Green Lantern, The Night Man and more. Visit 901comics.com for more information.

Ballet on Wheels Dance School and Company will present “Annie: the Dance-sical” Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. This never-before-seen dance performance based on the Broadway musical and movie features dancers ages 3-14 in a variety of dance genres and styles. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com; visit balletonwheels.org for details.

PRIZM Ensemble will present the ninth annual PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival Monday, June 5, through June 17, at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, 5530 Shady Grove Road. Nine concerts over 12 days will showcase student participants playing with PRIZM faculty. Single tickets and five-ticket packages are available online and at the door. Visit prizmensemble.com for details and a schedule.

The Germantown Charity Horse Show will be held Tuesday through Saturday, June 6-10, at 7745 Poplar Pike. From hunter jumpers to carriage riding to western saddlebred classes, spectators will see a broad cross-section of horses. Visit gchs.org for details.

Church Health Nutrition will offer free community cooking classes starting Tuesday and Thursday, June 6 and June 8, at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. In this six-week series, participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, and get to eat the meals made in class. Pre-registration is required; visit churchhealth.org/events for details and enrollment.

City of Germantown will kick off the Groovin’ and Grillin’ Concert Series Tuesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park on Exeter Road. R&B party band Soul Shockers will perform at 7 p.m. Concert is free; hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

A Teach901 job fair will take place Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than Memphis-area 30 school operators will be recruiting for a range of positions in public, charter and parochial schools. Visit teach901.com for details and registration.