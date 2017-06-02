Tale of a Lost Tiger: Woods Can’t Go Much Lower

VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Sometimes context can be found in the most obvious of places. Right now, at pgatour.com, Tiger Woods shows up as the 876th-ranked golfer in the world.

He’s right behind Han Lee, who last played a PGA tour stop in 2007 and has amassed $5,970 in career winnings.

He is just ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Tinning, player No. 877. His page says only this: “No recent activity from Nicolai Tinning.”

Alas, if only that were true of Tiger Woods.

The TMZs of the world may be at the forefront of breaking all Tiger-related public humiliations, but the Jupiter, Florida, Police Department dashcam video from his arrest in the wee hours of Memorial Day is even available at golfchannel.com.

The featured videos on the site are of Woods being put in handcuffs, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and of Oklahoma winning the men’s NCAA championship. Gee, wonder which one’s getting the most hits.

Tiger did pass the Breathalyzer, proving he was truthful when he said he had not been drinking. He tells officers he is taking several prescription medications and in a formal statement released to his public says they produced an “unexpected reaction.”

That unexpected reaction left Tiger unable to walk heel-to-toe in a straight line or to follow the simplest instructions. At one point, he is directed to recite the alphabet A-Z without singing. There’s a long pause and the officer asks him if he remembers what he is supposed to do.

Says Tiger Woods, in words thick and slow: “Not to sing the National Anthem backwards.”

Suffice to say, Tiger played this field sobriety course on a dark Florida roadside with all the grace of an old, overweight and thirsty podiatrist attacking The Links at Galloway on a Friday afternoon.

So if Tiger’s 2009 Thanksgiving night incident put his reputation in the rough, he’s now a couple of feet down into the sand. The earlier episode, of course, must be filed under self-inflicted as we learned he was a serial adulterer and even more selfish than he appeared to be.

But ultimately, if you appreciated greatness in sport, you rooted for a comeback. Or you rooted because he was a father and you wanted the best for his children. That’s just being human.

A few days ago the man who has won a record 18 majors, Jack Nicklaus, said he long believed Tiger, sitting on 14 majors, would break his record.

“He probably won’t now,” Nicklaus said.

Tiger is 41 years old and was PGA Player of the Year as recently as 2013 when he won five tournaments. But his back is so bad that he is up to four surgeries. He had the latest a few weeks before his arrest in Jupiter, where police found him asleep in his banged up Mercedes – two flat tires, dented bumpers, a blinker still flashing.

The great speculation now is whether his “unexpected reaction” was a one-time incident or a symptom of dependence upon medication prescribed for back pain that, over time, Tiger – like so many other people – discovered can mask all sorts of suffering.

“Tiger’s a friend,” Nicklaus said. “He’s been great for the game of golf. He needs all our help.”

Is a comeback still possible?

Consider this: Tiger is wearing a long-sleeve Nike shirt, a little black swoosh by his left shoulder, in that video showing him being arrested. Nike hasn’t dropped him. Nike executives still hope against hope.

That’s how great he was.

Tiger Woods’ name was right there with Jack Nicklaus, not Han Lee and Nicolai Tinning.

