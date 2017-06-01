Rickie Fowler to Play in FedEx St. Jude Classic

VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Rickie Fowler, the No. 12 golfer in the world, will play in next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.

Fowler has had four Top 10 finishes this season and won the Honda Classic in February. He not only brings a big game to the FESJC, but a flashy wardrobe. He last played the FESJC in 2014 when he finished in a tie for 13th place.

The field for the 60th FESJC, which runs from June 8-11 for the professional rounds, now has more than a half-dozen players ranked in the Top 30, boasts the return of fan favorite Phil Mickelson, and features more than 60 players with at least one PGA Tour victory on the their resume.