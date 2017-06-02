Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Memphis Airport to Receive $5.3 Million Federal Grant

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 3:09PM
The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority will receive a $5.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The grant will help Memphis International Airport meet design requirements and install energy efficient materials for its Concourse B modernization project.

“It is critical that Memphis International Airport continue to invest in renovating its facilities and services so it remains a world-class airport,” Cohen said in a statement. “These new federal funds will be used to ensure Concourse B will be modernized with state-of-the-art, energy efficient materials to improve the travelling experience for Memphians.”

This grant will fund phase two of the design process and phase one of the construction, mobilization and demolition process.

The multiphase, multiyear modernization plan includes passenger-friendly additions such as moving walkways, wider corridors, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings and natural lighting.

– Patrick Lantrip

