VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Media Group Sues State to Release Outsourcing Records

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A media group has filed a lawsuit to get the state of Tennessee to release records about its attempt to outsource services at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court on behalf of City Press Communications, LLC, the parent company of the Nashville Scene and the Nashville Post, and reporter Cari Wade Gervin.

The media group sued Tennessee Department of General Services Commissioner Robert Oglesby, saying the state refused to make records available related to its push to privatize hospitality services at Fall Creek Falls State Park. State officials said the process yielded no bids.

The lawsuit says there was extensive written correspondence between the state and private groups trying to decide whether to submit a proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

