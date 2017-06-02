Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Magistrate Recommends Against Throwing Out Pilot Execs’ Statements

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal magistrate is recommending against throwing out statements two executives made to federal agents when they raided the headquarters of a truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Scott "Scooter" Wombold and Heather Jones are among eight former Pilot Flying J employees charged with conspiracy to defraud trucking company customers. They argue they weren't informed of their Miranda right to remain silent as agents questioned them at the company's Knoxville offices in 2013.

Federal Magistrate Bruce Guyton said in a 49-page recommendation filed Thursday that neither defendant was in custody when they gave their statements so Miranda warnings were not required.

The trial is scheduled for October. Ten other Pilot employees have pleaded guilty in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 302 8,651
MORTGAGES 66 363 10,165
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 216 752 18,695
BANKRUPTCIES 54 146 6,149
BUSINESS LICENSES 23 72 3,202
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 68 278 6,725
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 84 2,185

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.