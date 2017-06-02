VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Tenn. Shakespeare Company Earns $25K Matching Grant

Arts Midwest has awarded $1 million in grants to Tennessee Shakespeare Company and 39 other nonprofit, professional theater companies across 26 states and the District of Columbia to perform the works of William Shakespeare for students through Shakespeare in American Communities.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company received the matching grant award of $25,000 for its innovative 2017 Romeo and Juliet Project for the fourth time in its history.

The project will perform “Romeo and Juliet” 27 times in 22 Memphis-area high schools and teach more than 700 in-school sessions for 6,400 freshmen with a curriculum-based, classical play that teaches compassion, nonviolence and articulation.

TSC will partner with Shelby County Schools, the Germantown Municipal School District and other municipal school districts to engage freshmen students interactively with classical text that is part of the core Language Arts curriculum in Tennessee.

It is the 15th consecutive year of Shakespeare in American Communities, a national program managed by Arts Midwest in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Each participating theater company will present productions of Shakespeare plays to students from 10 or more schools.

Accompanying educational activities include in-school residencies, workshops, or post-performance discussions. Performances will take place between Aug. 1 and July 2018.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Shakespeare in American Communities has introduced 2.5 million middle and high school students to live theater and the masterpieces of William Shakespeare.

“The partnership that Arts Midwest and the National Endowment for the Arts have forged benefits not only these highly talented theater companies, but the thousands of students across the country reached by these theaters’ performances and educational activities,” said Susan Chandler, Arts Midwest’s vice president. “Shakespeare’s plays teach creativity, history, complex and intriguing themes, and rich language.

“Students – especially those in schools that lack financial resources – across the U.S. deserve to be introduced to live performances of his timeless works.”

– Daily News staff

Crosstown Tower Work To Precede Grand Opening

As Crosstown Concourse’s Aug. 19 grand opening draws closer, Crosstown LLC is preparing infrastructure in the old Sears Tower building with a $2.5 million building permit application.

The permit calls for roof and infrastructure work for the tower’s 11th through 14th floors. Grinder, Taber & Grinder is listed as the contractor and LRK Inc. is listed as the architect.

Both commercial and residential tenants are already partially occupying two of the mixed-use development’s atria.

– Patrick Lantrip

Seven Memphis Football Games to Air on TV in 2017

Seven games on the 2017 Memphis football schedule have been selected by the American Athletic Conference’s television partners, including one game on ABC, two on ESPN, one on ESPN2, one on ESPNews and two on CBSSN.

Memphis’ home opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Aug. 31 will be a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be one of two games on CBSSN, which also will air Memphis’ home game against Tulane on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Tigers’ American Athletic Conference opener will be in week two at UCF and will be carried on ESPNews at 7 p.m.

The following week, the Tigers will be home to a nationally broadcast game against UCLA on ABC. That game, which will kick at 11 a.m., will be a mirror game on ABC with Oklahoma State vs. Pittsburgh, meaning select markets will see one game or the other.

The Tigers will make two appearances on ESPN. The first will be a road game at UConn, which will kick at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. The second will also be a road game, this one at Houston on Thursday, Oct. 19. That game will be a 7 p.m. start.

The final game selected in the early announcement was also a road game. Memphis will play at Tulsa on Nov. 3 and that 7 p.m. game will be carried on ESPN2.

– Don Wade

Memphis Sixth-Worst US City for Mosquitoes

A Memphis-based company that has spent years killing pests across the U.S. says its headquarters city is one of the worst for mosquitoes.

Terminix, a company of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., ranks Memphis No. 6 on a list of cities with the worst mosquito problems.

It based its Top 20 list of cities on service data examined from branches across the country between April 1, 2016 and April 1, 2017, and offers some advice for residences to reduce the proliferation of mosquitoes on their property as summer approaches.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, topped the Terminix list, followed by Houston and San Antonio, Texas.

Nashville came in at No. 7 on the Top 20 list. Other regional cities included Mobile, Alabama (No. 9), Little Rock, Arkansas (16th) and Birmingham, Alabama (18th).

Terminix recently created the Ultimate Mosquito Guide for homeowners and provided the following tips:

• Remove sources of standing water. Mosquitoes need standing water in order to lay their eggs. Removing old tires, buckets, plastic sheeting or covers, and old containers will reduce the available habitat in your yard.

• Clean out the gutters. Leaves and other debris can build up in gutters and downspouts, leading to water retention.

• Change water sources weekly. Emptying or replacing water in outdoor pet bowls, fountains, birdbaths and other water sources will help break the mosquito breeding cycle.

• Replace outdoor lighting. Mosquitoes, like many insects, can be attracted to light. Special bulbs called “bug lights” emit a different type of light than typical light bulbs. Replacing outdoor lighting with bug lights can help attract fewer mosquitoes.

• Seal and screen entry points. Mosquitoes can enter your home or garage through the tiniest of openings.

Terminix serves approximately 2.8 million residential and commercial customers in 47 states and 22 countries.

– Daily News staff

Fred’s Reports May Sales Slipped By 3.1 Percent

Memphis-based discount retailer Fred’s Inc. reported lower monthly sales for May compared to a year ago, citing the closing of 39 underperforming stores in the first quarter for the results.

The company reported sales for the four-week fiscal month of May, which ended May 27, decreased 3.1 percent year-over-year to $160.1 million, down from $165.2 million in May 2016.

Comparable store sales for the month increased 0.8 percent, however, compared with a 0.4 percent decrease in comparable sales in the prior-year period.

“This month we continued to deliver on our 2017 goals and execute our health care transformation,” Michael K. Bloom, Fred’s CEO, said in a Thursday, June 1, release. “We are seeing substantial momentum in our retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, creating opportunities for growth throughout the company.”

Fred’s Pharmacy continues to be the focus of the company’s future, Bloom said.

The company is still waiting on Federal Trade Commission clearance to purchase up to 1,200 Rite Aid stores as part of a deal for Walgreens Boot Alliance to acquire Rite Aid.

– Daily News staff