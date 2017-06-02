VOL. 132 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 02, 2017

The 2017 Explore Memphis kickoff party will be held Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Events include author talks/signings, music, crafts and more, and the library’s community partners will be on hand to provide info on opportunities for library card holders this summer. Visit memphislibrary.org/explorememphis for a schedule.

The Overton Park Conservancy will hold its annual A Day of Merrymaking on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Overton Park, 1914 Poplar Ave. The family-friendly festival will feature music, food trucks, arts and crafts, beer garden and more. Kids and dogs welcome. Visit overtonpark.org/merrymaking for details.

The Memphis #WearOrange Community Picnic, a gun violence awareness cookout hosted by Moms Demand Action – Memphis and its partner organizations, will be held Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m. in Robert R. Church Park just off of Beale Street. In addition to the free cookout, there will be kids’ activities, a live band and more. Visit bit.ly/WearOrangeMEM to RSVP.

901 Comics will host an art show featuring Dean Zachary on Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at 2162 Young Ave. Zachary is best known for illustrating an array of popular comic book titles including Batman, Superboy, Green Lantern, The Night Man and more. Visit 901comics.com for more information.

Ballet on Wheels Dance School and Company will present “Annie: the Dance-sical” Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. This never-before-seen dance performance based on the Broadway musical and movie features dancers ages 3-14 in a variety of dance genres and styles. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com; visit balletonwheels.org for details.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament will be held Monday through Sunday, June 5-11, at TPC Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind. The PGA Tour stop will feature tournament play, celebrity pro-am and more. Visit stjudeclassic.com for a schedule.

PRIZM Ensemble will present the ninth annual PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival Monday, June 5, through June 17, at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, 5530 Shady Grove Road. Nine concerts over 12 days will showcase student participants playing with PRIZM faculty. Single tickets and five-ticket packages are available online and at the door. Visit prizmensemble.com for details and a schedule.