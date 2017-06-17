Letter to the Editor: Overton Park Compromise Doesn’t Save Greensward

VOL. 10 | NO. 25 | Saturday, June 17, 2017

The Overton Park Conservancy has raised a lot of money to pave one-fourth of the Greensward. This fact seems to be lost on some people. Obviously the OPC and the zoo know they are paving 1/4th of the Greensward, but I think a lot of people believe they donated funds to "Save the Greensward" when they did not.

The footprint of the so called "compromise" is clear; we lose 1/4th of the Greensward if you agree with that farce of a compromise. The map was released by the city over a year ago and nobody has changed anything about that map. We lose 1/4th of the Greensward.

The reduced size of the parking spaces just means the zoo gets more parking. This project does not stop cars from parking on the Greensward; it:

• Destroys 1/4th of the Greensward

• Gives the zoo what it wants, and

• Gets others to pay for half of the project.

When the zoo wants the rest of the Greensward and park, it will be no different.

Larry J. Smith

Memphis, TN