Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 10 | NO. 25 | Saturday, June 17, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Overton Park Compromise Doesn’t Save Greensward

Updated 1:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The Overton Park Conservancy has raised a lot of money to pave one-fourth of the Greensward. This fact seems to be lost on some people. Obviously the OPC and the zoo know they are paving 1/4th of the Greensward, but I think a lot of people believe they donated funds to "Save the Greensward" when they did not.

The footprint of the so called "compromise" is clear; we lose 1/4th of the Greensward if you agree with that farce of a compromise. The map was released by the city over a year ago and nobody has changed anything about that map. We lose 1/4th of the Greensward.

The reduced size of the parking spaces just means the zoo gets more parking. This project does not stop cars from parking on the Greensward; it:

• Destroys 1/4th of the Greensward

• Gives the zoo what it wants, and

• Gets others to pay for half of the project.

When the zoo wants the rest of the Greensward and park, it will be no different.

Larry J. Smith
Memphis, TN

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 126 441 9,842
MORTGAGES 153 525 11,514
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 167 1,031 20,969
BANKRUPTCIES 60 281 6,810
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 125 3,469
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 64 292 7,442
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 114 2,463

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.