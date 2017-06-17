June 16-22, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 25 | Saturday, June 17, 2017

2008: The debut of The Memphis News, a weekly about “business, politics and the public interest” by The Daily News Publishing Co.

1967: On the front page of The Daily News, the Memphis City Commission approves on the second of three readings a city budget totaling $65,302,908 and approves a $39,500 contract with Harland Bartholomew & Associates of a “riverfront expressway” as part of the new bridge being planned across the Mississippi River at Memphis. The commission also approves the sale of 50 ponies owned by the Memphis Park Commission.

1957: Plough Inc. buys Coppertone Sales Corp. of Miami in a stock swap, Plough founder Abe Plough announces. Plough turns over 777,682 of its shares for all of the capital stock of Coppertone and the company that makes its suntan lotions and other products, Douglas Laboratories Corp. Three years earlier, Coppertone had trademarked its “Little Miss Coppertone” image, which would become one of the most famous logos in American advertising history. Within a year of the sale to Plough, Coppertone would become the best-selling sun care brand in the world.

1944: The Memphis Street Railway Co. reports an average daily load of 353,354 people on its cars and buses for the month of May and more than 51 million passengers for the first five months of 1944. The line carrying the heaviest load is the Jackson-Lamar, with the Fairgrounds line second.

1858: The steamboat Pennsylvania explodes 70 miles downriver from Memphis, killing hundreds of people on board. The injured, and those who later died from their injuries, flooded Memphis hospitals. Among them was 20-year-old Henry Clemens, whose brother, Samuel Clemens, would come to the city to be by his brother’s bedside until his death. Clemens writes his sister that “Memphis is the noblest place on the face of the earth. She has done her duty by the poor afflicted creatures.” Clemens would later be known by his pen name, Mark Twain.