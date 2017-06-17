VOL. 10 | NO. 25 | Saturday, June 17, 2017

The 11th annual Belvedere Chamber Music Festival, featuring performers from Luna Nova Ensemble and guest artists from around the country, will be held Wednesday through Saturday, June 21-24, at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1720 Peabody Ave. Concerts start at 7:30 each night; Thursday and Friday also feature a 3 p.m. concert. Visit belvederefestival.org for details.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival will be held Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, in Robert R. Church Park, at Beale and South Fourth streets. The festival will feature live music, vendors senior activities, kids zone and more. Admission is free. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for a schedule.

Goner Records and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music will hold the second annual Soulsville Record Swap Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. DJs will play sets all day, and food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/staxmuseum for details.

Memphis Made Brewing’s Community Concert Series continues with “Hops for Pops,” a Father’s Day show benefiting A Step Ahead Foundation, on Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m. at Memphis Made, 768 S. Cooper St. Local band Invincible Universe will play the tap room, with a portion of beer sales going to A Step Ahead. Visit memphismadebrewing.com.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, will feature “The Wiz” Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

Church Health will launch Walking With Jesus, a six-week walking Bible study series, Wednesday, June 21, at noon in its chapel, 130 Concourse Ave. Pastor Byron Fitchpatric of Crosstown Church will lead the program, which was developed by Church Health to help individuals make simple changes to improve their health and grow in faith. Wear walking shoes. Email fco@churchhealth.org with questions.