Wunderlich Securities Moving Downtown

Wunderlich Securities Inc. is preparing to move its corporate headquarters from East Memphis, where the investment firm employs 110 people, to Downtown’s One Commerce Square.

That’s according to the firm’s CEO, Gary Wunderlich, who said a lease hasn’t been signed yet but that Wunderlich employees were told of the impending move in a meeting Wednesday, June 14. The firm has signed a letter of intent, and the plan, according to Wunderlich, is for the firm to occupy about 30,000 square feet in the Downtown tower.

The firm, he added, is in the late stages of negotiating a lease for at least 12 years at One Commerce, where the firm is looking at occupying the 16th and 18th floors.

Wunderlich, which was founded in 1996, has been headquartered at 6000 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis for more than a decade, and about 100 employees appear set to make the move Downtown in time to start business there on May 1, 2018. Wunderlich plans to keep a presence in East Memphis, though details of where have yet to be determined.

“We’re very excited about (this) long-term and significant commitment to Memphis,” said Wunderlich, who added that the firm’s name will be atop the building on two sides, said its presence in One Commerce will help sell new Wunderlich recruits on both the firm and the city.

“We believe a Downtown corporate headquarters will prove extremely beneficial to our continued growth both here in Memphis and across the country. All of us are honored to become part of the Memphis skyline and eager to take advantage of all Downtown Memphis has to offer.”

Downtown Memphis Commission president and CEO Terence Patterson was on hand for the June 14 employee meeting to help talk up the benefits of being Downtown. Wunderlich said the firm also will apply for incentives from the commission.

“We’re excited to welcome Wunderlich to Downtown Memphis,” Patterson said. “There’s great energy in Downtown right now, and additions like this work to strengthen the momentum. We can’t wait to have them in the neighborhood.”

Word of the relocation comes less than a month after news that Wunderlich is being acquired by publicly traded Los Angeles-based financial services firm, B. Riley Financial, in a $67 million deal.

In a statement about the acquisition, B. Riley chairman and CEO Bryant Riley said several factors made the deal attractive to his firm. In addition to significantly enhancing B. Riley’s wealth management business, they include the fact that “Wunderlich’s brokerage and research franchises strategically align with our current operations and expand our capabilities with minimal overlap of clients and coverage.”

The deal, meanwhile, doesn’t do anything to the Wunderlich brand or its operations. Instead, Wunderlich’s top executive stresses, the firm is doubling down on its commitment to Memphis, as the relocation shows. The more high-profile space is a symbol of that commitment, and “our headcount here in Memphis will grow.”