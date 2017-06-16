Whitehaven Unveils New Development Direction

VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

It’s been 10 months since Rev. Earle Fisher was among the individuals turned away from Graceland’s annual candlelight vigil by Memphis police in a reaction to possible protests at the event.

It’s been about a year since the dormant Whitehaven Economic Development Corp. seemed on the verge of being revived and a full-time director hired to pursue a coordinated economic development plan for the area.

Those two very different movements intersected Wednesday, June 14, when the earlier revival of the 27-year-old group gave way to the unveiling of a new nonprofit – the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corp. – with Fisher, the pastor of Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church of Whitehaven, as president of the 17-member board.

“Whitehaven has been the epicenter of economic growth in Memphis, especially for people of color,” Fisher said in a written statement announcing the board. “Recently, many of the economic initiatives have not equitably benefited the residents and corporations alike. GWERC intends to be an ally to corporations and community partners.”

Those corporations include Graceland, which is represented on the board.

Fisher is a plaintiff in a pending federal lawsuit over how police and Graceland handled the protest.

Graceland opened the 450-room Guest House at Graceland resort last October and followed in March with Elvis Presley’s Memphis, the 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex across Elvis Presley Boulevard from the mansion. Together, the resort and entertainment complex represent a $137 million expansion.

Graceland Holdings LLC managing partner Joel Weinshanker touted a workforce at the two new properties, as well as the Graceland mansion itself, that is 70 percent from within the Whitehaven ZIP code. And when Graceland broke ground on the entertainment complex, Weinshanker said he fought to build the resort in Whitehaven despite efforts to persuade the company to build either in Downtown Memphis or in Nashville.

A selection committee picked Fisher and the 16 other board members from Whitehaven businesses and community groups after getting 60 applications. The board elected Fisher as its leader.

The committee and the board have been meeting since December to map out their first year. What follows are public forums across Whitehaven leading up to a Whitehaven Economic and Employment Summit in September. Beyond that is a three- to five-year strategic plan for economic redevelopment.

“We understand the need to employ more Whitehaven residents, increase the number of black-owned and minority businesses in the area, and ensure that the whole community is empowered,” Fisher said.

Also on the board of directors are: Jason Berger of Olymbec USA; Mary Donald, founder of Tchulahoma Corridor Neighborhood Watch; Tanya Bowley of Visionary Urban Development Corp.; Otha L. Brandon Jr.; Bill Carrier of API Photographers Inc.; Shirley Cobbins of Universal Commercial Real Estate LLC; Andrea Echols of First Tennessee Bank; Charles Everett of FedEx Services; William Frazier of Cash Out Solutions Tax Services; Andre Gibson of the Greater Memphis Chamber; Gary Hahn of Elvis Presley Enterprises; Lesa Halfacre of Southwest Tennessee Community College; Gerald Perry, a retired Memphis Police officer; Ruth Rawlings of Feed the Needy; and Chuck Strong of Piano’s Flowers and Gifts.

Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson, whose district includes part of Whitehaven, said the board will “bring fresh ideas, new initiatives and tremendous energy, as it works hard to create new economic opportunity and growth for those who need it most in our community.”

Robinson also has pushed for movement on streetscape improvements on Elvis Presley Boulevard between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive. The improvements were to get underway earlier this year after being stalled since a formal kickoff at Elvis Presley and Brooks in November 2012.

The earlier plan to revive the Whitehaven Economic Development Corp. was linked to long-standing efforts to promote a Memphis Aerotropolis, a mixed-use development plan with Memphis International Airport as its center. It wasn’t clear Wednesday if the new effort is allied with Aerotropolis plans.