VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Report: Heart Disease Down for Tennessee Men Over a Decade

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Vanderbilt University report says heart disease death rates have dropped in Tennessee men over a decade.

The university's new Tennessee Men's Health Report Card says heart disease remained the leading cause of death for men in the state, at 1 in 4 men. But that total dropped to 91.4 heart disease deaths per 100,000 men in 2015, compared to 96.5 per 100,000 in 2005.

The report says men in Tennessee still live five years less on average than women in the state, at 73.8 years versus 78.8 years.

Slightly more than 7 in 10 men had a personal health provider, which is a lower than recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Healthy People 2020 recommendations. They also did not meet the goals for hypertension, wearing seatbelts, tobacco use and obesity.

View the report card: www.vanderbilt.edu/crmh/tmhrc/index.php

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

