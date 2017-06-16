Pardue, Benjamin Claim Seats at Arlington Filing Deadline

VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

One of the four races for alderman in Arlington this September was decided at the Thursday, June 15, noon deadline for candidates to file, as was one of the three school board races.

The two sets of races in Arlington are the only regularly scheduled elections of an otherwise off-election year in Shelby County that has come to include two special elections elsewhere in the county.

At the candidates’ filing deadline, Cheryl Pardue claimed a place on the town’s board of alderman when she had no challenger for position two.

Pardue is on the board of Main Street Arlington and fills the seat that interim alderman Hugh Lamar was appointed to following the resignation of Gerald McGee a year ago.

Meanwhile Scott Benjamin, pastor of The Refuge Church in Lakeland, was elected to Position 1 of the Arlington school board at the deadline with no opposition. Incumbent Danny Young did not seek re-election.

Incumbent Arlington aldermen Oscar Brooks Sr., Harry McKee and Brian Thompson each drew opposition in their re-election bids.

Brooks, in Position 4, faces challengers Marshall Veitenheimer, a FedEx project engineer, and Thomas Reyes.

McKee is being challenged by Mark Strausser for Position 5.

Thompson has opposition in Position 5 from Jeremy Biggs, a senior loss control consultant for a local insurance company.

In the two contested Arlington school board races, outgoing interim alderman Hugh Lamar and Jill Yelland, owner of Lularoe, a ladies clothing boutique, are running for the open position 3 seat. Incumbent Kevin Yates is not seeking re-election.

And position 5 school board member and chairman Dale Viox is being challenged by Nelia Dempsey, community relations coordinator for State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

All 13 of the contenders who qualified have until June 22 at noon to withdraw if they wish. The Shelby County Election Commission will then certify the Arlington ballot with early voting Sept. 1-16 and election day Sept. 21.