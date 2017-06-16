Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Jackson State to Cut Budget and Borrow Money to Aid Finances

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson State University will cut its next budget by nearly 8 percent and borrow $6 million as it continues to work through financial difficulties

The moves at Mississippi's largest historically black university were approved Thursday by College Board trustees. The board also approved plans to eliminate nine departments through mergers and to downgrade the School of Journalism and Media Studies to a department.

The university is also laying off 42 non-faculty employees, suspending men's and women's golf teams for two years, and moving to close a branch campus in a Madison office building.

Former president Carolyn Meyers resigned last year, days after trustees intervened in Jackson State finances, citing dwindling cash reserves.

The school's upcoming budget is supposed to produce a $3 million surplus to begin rebuilding reserves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

