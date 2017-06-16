VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival will be held Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, in Robert R. Church Park, at Beale and South Fourth streets. The festival will feature live music, vendors senior activities, kids zone and more. Admission is free. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for a schedule.

The Orpheum will host the “RENT” 20th anniversary tour for five shows Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for times and tickets.

St. Peter Church will host the Milwaukee Children’s Choir in concert Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the church, 190 Adams Ave. Choristers ages 5-18 will offer sacred and secular selections in several languages and varied styles. Free-will offering at the door. Visit stpeterchurch.org.

The city of Germantown’s “Reel” Family Time Outdoor Movie Series will feature “Sing” on Friday, June 16, starting at dusk at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Spread out on the lawn with a blanket or chair and enjoy a PG-rated movie under the stars. Cost is free; concessions available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

The Bar-Kays and Confunkshun will celebrate Memphis Juneteenth’s 25th anniversary in concert Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. Tickets start at $40. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for details; buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Goner Records and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music are holding the second annual Soulsville Record Swap Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. DJs will play sets all day, and food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/staxmuseum for details.

Living Well, Church Health’s free interactive two-hour class that addresses the fitness and nutrition needs of those with chronic health conditions, will be offered Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Church Health, 1350 Concourse Ave., suite 142. Preregistration is not required. Contact Erica Perkins at perkinse@churchhealth.org or 901-701-2231 with questions.

Memphis Made Brewing’s Community Concert Series continues with “Hops for Pops,” a Father’s Day show benefiting A Step Ahead Foundation, on Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m. at Memphis Made, 768 S. Cooper St. Local band Invincible Universe will play the tap room, with a portion of beer sales going to A Step Ahead. Visit memphismadebrewing.com.