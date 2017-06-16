Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 120 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Coast Guard Suspend Search for 3 On Mississippi River

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it has suspended a search for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement Thursday, the Coast Guard said several agencies searched more than 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) for 35 hours in an unsuccessful effort to find the boaters, though it was unclear whether they were in the water.

Officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday night. The broadcast said a johnboat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the three people aboard the 16-foot (5-meter) boat were wearing life jackets.

Giles says crews searched the area by boat and air.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 315 9,716
MORTGAGES 82 372 11,361
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 177 864 20,802
BANKRUPTCIES 56 221 6,750
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 104 3,448
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 228 7,378
MARRIAGE LICENSES 25 94 2,443

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.