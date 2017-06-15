Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

Nashville Airport Honored for Being Fastest-Growing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been named the fastest growing airport of its size in the country following a surge in passenger traffic last year.

Airport officials say that more than 12.9 million passengers traveled in and out of BNA last year, an all-time record for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Officials say that was an increase of 11.2 percent from the previous year.

As a result of the increased number of travelers, BNA received the Airport Traffic Growth Award from Airline Network News and Analysis for being the fastest-growing mid-size airport in the nation.

Officials say 2017 promises to be even busier and the airport is projected to surpass the latest figure by more than a million passengers.

