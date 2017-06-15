Last Word: Disaster Paperwork, The Whitehaven Plan and Juvenile Justice

VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

On its way to Washington is the paperwork for a federal disaster declaration sent Wednesday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. It includes Shelby County and 11 other Tennessee counties. This is essentially federal funding that will reimburse local government for money they spend up front for these kinds of disasters. The state’s request also includes a call for individual assistance to Shelby County homeowners and business owners whose property was damaged in the Memorial Day weekend storms.

A lot going on at Wunderlich Securities these days with its pending acquisition by a Los Angeles financial services firm in a $67 million deal. And Wednesday evening Wunderlich executives told employees they will be moving from the Poplar-Ridgeway capitol of East Memphis to One Commerce Square Downtown.

Meanwhile, First Horizon’s CFO in New York for a Morgan Stanley road show talks about the bank’s pending merger with Capital Bank in a $2.2 billion deal expected to close later this year.

DOUBLE DEMOCRACY THURSDAY. This is election day in State House District 95 -- Collierville, Germantown and Eads. And noon Thursday is the filing deadline for candidates in the September aldermen and school board elections in Arlington. We've got both covered starting with the filing deadline @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols.

Thursday is “Dump The Pump” day – 12th annual. A day in which you are encouraged to leave the car at home and get to work some other way. And in line with that everything on wheels with the Memphis Area Transit Authority is running free of charge Thursday – fixed route, trolley buses and paratransit.

For quite a while as years of hard fought economic development efforts in Whitehaven have started to bear fruit, there has been talk about putting together a comprehensive plan for Whitehaven with a community development corporation and a full-time executive director. And Wednesday evening we got word that it has taken a different form than first outlined. Instead of resurrecting a dormant CDC, there is a new organization that’s been meeting and talking since December. And the president of the board is Earle Fisher, the pastor at Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church, at Timothy and Millbranch. Fisher was among those who were turned away at last August’s candlelight vigil at Graceland.

In Collierville Wednesday we got a look around a business you don’t hear too much about. CCL is a label making company that has a joint venture with Korsini, a Turkish-based company. Together, they have completed a $25 million label printing facility that is the first of its kind in North America. It’s in-mold labeling which means a label for a product is printed on a film that is then attached or made part of a container.

Tennessee’s Attorney General says the state law that would apply a “natural and ordinary meaning” to the way the state of Tennessee legally interprets marriages and what constitutes a family doesn’t really do anything or affect same-sex marriages. The filing by Attorney General Herbert Slatery in a lawsuit over the wording also cites divorce proceedings by a same sex couple in Knox County.

In his “View From The Hill” column, our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, on the state of a Medicaid expansion in Tennessee and the impact on rural hospitals from the lack of a plan and potentially of the Republican replacement for Obamacare.

And more on the new blue ribbon state panel on juvenile justice reform that has state Senate majority leader Mark Norris of Collierville as its co leader. And Memphis Democrat Karen Camper of the House is also a part of the effort.

Meanwhile, local Juvenile Court officials and allies held their second annual Juvenile Justice summit this week in Hickory Hill.

Trezevant Manor marks 40 years and in those four decades a lot has changed in how we think about retirement communities.

A tumultuous Southern Baptist Convention gathering in Phoenix this week led by SBC president Steve Gaines of Bellevue Baptist. The Atlantic on the resolution condemning white supremacy and the alt-right movement.

Chalkbeat on Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen’s thoughts on standards for evaluating teachers whose students are too young to be tested. She is concerned those early grades could become a dumping ground for teachers not making the grade.

The Clarion-Ledger on the mayor-elect of Jackson, Mississippi.

As expected, The Fed raises the interest rate.