Hernando Ice Cream Parlor Preparing Crosstown Location

VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

1350 Concourse Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Permit Amount: $80,000

Application Date: June 2017

Completion: July 2017

Owner: Crosstown LLC

Tenant: Area 51 Ice Cream

Contractor: Coleman and Owen Construction

Details: Area 51 Ice Cream, a popular ice cream parlor in Hernando, Mississippi, is getting ready to open its second location in Crosstown Concourse.

The company filed a roughly $80,000 permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build the new ice cream store at 1350 Concourse Ave. that is scheduled to open sometime in July.

Memphis-based Coleman and Owen Construction is listed as the contractor on the permit.

The original Area 51 opened in May 2014 at 117 W. Commerce St. in Hernando.

According to its Facebook page, Area 51 works closely with other small businesses to produce small-batch ice creams, sorbets and baked goods.

165 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

3451 Prescott Road

Memphis, TN 38118

Permit Amount: $4.8 million (total)

Application Date: June 2017

Owner/Tenant: First Horizon National Corp.

Architect: ANF Architects

Engineer: CSA

Contractor: Linkous Construction Co.

Details: The Memphis-based parent company of First Tennessee Bank is moving ahead with a couple of construction projects, including multimillion-dollar updates to its Downtown headquarters.

First Horizon National Corp. has filed three building permit applications totaling $4.8 million. The largest, valued at $3.1 million, calls for third-floor renovations to the corporate offices at 165 Madison Ave. One valued at $1.1 million, meanwhile, calls for renovations to the building’s second floor.

The third application, valued at $590,000, is for an addition to First Tennessee’s First Ops building at 3451 Prescott Road near Memphis International Airport. Last year the bank announced plans to add a fitness center and cafeteria to the building as part of a restructuring of its Memphis office properties.

All three permits list Linkous Construction Co. as the contractor, ANF Architects as the architect and CSA as the engineer.

3031 Canada Road

Lakeland, TN 38002

Permit Amount: $1.1 million

Application Date: June 2017

Owner/Tenant: The Pet Hospitals

Contractor: Dan Walker Associates

Details: The Pet Hospitals, a Memphis-based veterinarian group, has filed a $1.1 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for a new location in Lakeland.

The permit lists cites new construction for 3031 Canada Road, which is adjacent to its current location at 2961 Canada Road. Dan Walker Associates Inc. is listed as the contractor.

In addition to the Lakeland facility, The Pet Hospitals operates six other locations, including offices in Midtown. Downtown, Collierville and Germantown.

In addition to offering a wide array of veterinary and grooming services, The Pet Hospitals operates an adoption program that offers a free initial exam and vaccinations to pet owners who adopt a furry friend from one of the area’s shelters or rescue programs.

3337 Summer Ave.

Memphis, TN 38122

1808 September Ave.

Memphis, TN 38116

Loan Amount: $20,000 and $19,000

Loan Date: June 2017

Borrower: HopeWorks and Orca Printing

Lender: Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County

Details: Two Memphis businesses are set to receive Inner City Economic Development loans to improve their facilities.

The Economic Development Growth Engine finance committee voted Wednesday, June 7, to award a $20,000 loan to HopeWorks, located at 3337 Summer Ave. in Highland Heights, and a $19,000 loan to Orca Printing, located at 1808 September Ave. in Southeast Memphis. The forgivable ICED loans will help offset the costs of physical improvements to their locations.

Prior to these loans, EDGE had granted 40 ICED loans totaling a little more than $3 million, which helped sustain 175 jobs and create $8.6 million in capital investments in struggling or up-and-coming neighborhoods. The loans are funded from the closing fees of EDGE’s larger payment-in-lieu-of-taxes projects.

Land at East Parkway N.

Memphis, TN 38112

Land Use Recommendation: Rejected

Application Date: June 2017

Owner: Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC

Engineer: ETI Corp.

Architect: Fleming Architects

Details: The Overton Gateway, a proposed multifamily development planned by Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC, was rejected by the Land Use Control Board at its Thursday, June 8, meeting.

A sizable crowd of Lea’s Woods residents and representatives from various Midtown neighborhood associations showed up to the meeting to voice their opposition. Chief among their complaints were issues with parking and building heights.

Some residents said they were not opposed to developing the vacant lots that sit on either side of Sam Cooper Boulevard where it meets Overton Park, but felt as though the development in its current state did not meet the historic district’s guidelines.

Forrest Owens with ETI, MRG’s land planner, argued the height and density of the development were reasonable considering the size of the heavily traversed intersection, and that the revised plans incorporated elements of the neighborhood’s architecture and also addressed the parking issues.

The Land Use Control Board decision is a recommendation to the Memphis City Council, which still must vote on the matter.