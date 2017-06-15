VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will participate in National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, by offering free rides in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis on its paratransit vehicles, fixed-route buses and rubber-tired trolley buses. For details and route maps, visit matatransit.com.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival will be held Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, in Robert R. Church Park, at Beale and South Fourth streets. The festival will feature live music, vendors senior activities, kids zone and more. Admission is free. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for a schedule.

The Orpheum will host the “RENT” 20th anniversary tour for five shows Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for times and tickets.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Musical” Friday, June 16, through July 9 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

St. Peter Church will host the Milwaukee Children’s Choir in concert Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the church, 190 Adams Ave. Choristers ages 5-18 will offer sacred and secular selections in several languages and varied styles. Free-will offering at the door. Visit stpeterchurch.org.

The city of Germantown’s “Reel” Family Time Outdoor Movie Series will feature “Sing” on Friday, June 16, at dusk at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a PG-rated movie under the stars. Cost is free; concessions available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Carriage Crossing’s Movie Mania series continues with a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” Friday, June 16, at dusk in Central Park at the mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost is free. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com.

The Bar-Kays and Confunkshun will celebrate Memphis Juneteenth’s 25th anniversary in concert Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. Tickets start at $40. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for details; buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Goner Records and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music are holding the second annual Soulsville Record Swap Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. DJs will play sets all day, and food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/staxmuseum for details.