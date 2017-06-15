VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

Haslam Submits Request For Federal Disaster Assistance

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam sent a request for federal disaster assistance to President Donald Trump Wednesday, June 14, to help Shelby County and 11 other Tennessee counties affected by strong storms May 27 and 28.

“I believe we have demonstrated to federal officials the need for assistance exists and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local governments and utilities that have stretched their resources in storm response and recovery efforts,” Haslam said in a statement.

Haslam is specifically asking Trump for individual assistance in Shelby County that would allow homeowners and business owners to request federal assistance once they have demonstrated eligibility.

Numerous local homes and businesses were damaged by trees that lost large limbs or were uprooted by straight-line winds during the storm.

– Bill Dries

Castle & Cooke Mortgage Opens Cordova Office

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, one of the leading independent mortgage lenders in the U.S., has opened a Memphis-area branch in Cordova.

Castle & Cooke Mortgage regional manager Glenn Hodge said it marks a step in building market share in Tennessee.

The Cordova branch is led by 24-year mortgage industry veteran John Brawner. The branch is located at 46 Timber Creek Drive.

– Andy Meek

Renasant Bank to Build Midtown Branch

The parent companies of Renasant Bank and Metropolitan Bank, which are in the process of merging, have announced plans to build a new Midtown Memphis bank branch at 2046 Union Ave.

It’s expected to open during the fourth quarter, after the two banks complete their merger on July 1. It originally was going to be a Metropolitan branch location but will now carry the Renasant banner.

The branch will offer consumer and business banking, private banking and mortgage origination, among other services.

– Andy Meek

‘Moonlighting’ Music Event To Benefit St. Jude

The Tin Roof on Beale is hosting a multi-band show next month to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The “Moonlighting for the Cure” show is July 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 315 Beale St. Each act on the bill – such as The Mighty Electric St. Jude Band and Accidental Field Trip, among others – features a St. Jude employee who “moonlights” as a musician.

Admission is by donation only, and all proceeds benefit St. Jude

– Andy Meek

Agency Earns $15K Grant For Senior Pet Owners

Mid-South Spay & Neuter Services has received a $15,000 grant to help offset surgery costs for spay and neuter surgeries for senior citizen pet owners. The grant is from the H.W. Durham Foundation, which has supported MSNS since 2010.

With 5,235 surgeries performed in 2016, MSNS will use the funds to increase those numbers this year by expanding efforts within the senior citizen populations of Memphis. This grant allows MSNS to lower the spay/neuter cost to $20 per pet for owners who are 60 or older. Pet owners must show proof of age to qualify.

“With last year’s grant, we were able to offer discounted spay and neuter surgeries to 229 dogs and cats in our clinic,” Brittany Pace, executive director of MSNS, said in a release. “This fund allows MSNS to help senior citizens in our community become more responsible pet owners while staying within their budget.”

Pace, who praised the generosity of the foundation, said appointments are required and can be made by calling 901-324-3202. The clinic, located at 854 Goodman St., operates Tuesday through Friday.

– Daily News staff