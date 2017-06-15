CCL-Korsini Opens $25M Collierville Plant

VOL. 132 | NO. 119 | Thursday, June 15, 2017

One of the first things several Collierville civic leaders did when they toured CCL-Korsini LLC’s $25 million label-printing facility Wednesday, June 14, was look beyond the loading dock to the adjacent open land.

It’s that room for expansion that prompted CCL-Korsini – a joint venture between CCL, which has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Framingham, Massachusetts, and Turkish-headquartered Korsini – to build the 85,000-square-foot facility next to CCL’s existing Collierville operations. The venture will double the company’s workforce to a total of 300 people.

CCL’s 100,000-square-foot original plant and the 85,000 square-foot expansion are on the 45-acre Wingo Property, one of two sites for future industrial development in Collierville.

“It was a huge initial investment in our community 10 years ago,” said John Duncan, economic development director of the city of Collierville. “They had choices and they had options and alternatives. They wanted to be near a sister facility because there are some synergies there.”

CCL-Korsini makes in-mold labels for containers used for a wide variety of products, including fruit and produce.

“It’s a very narrow sector,” said Enrico Corsini, chairman and CEO of the CCL-Korsini joint venture, noting that the label accounts for about 25 percent of a container.

“We believe this is only the start of our operations.”

The printing operation is state of the art and the first of its kind in North America.

“Offset printing is very common. But it’s usually on paper. This is film. There are not many printers that offset-print directly on film,” said Geoff Martin, president and CEO of CCL.

“All of these labels today are all imported from Europe,” Martin said as he and Corsini looked over a pallet of fruit labels in French just a few feet from the digital printing presses that use scanned barcodes to print directly onto a film, which then is implanted on containers elsewhere.

The press looks more like a set of turbine generators than traditional presses and includes multiple workstations with digital screens atop the equipment. There’s plenty of open space in the press room right now, with just the one line in operation at the formal opening this week. Martin said the facility was built for a total of six lines.

“The entire U.S. market for in-mold labels is all imported from companies in western Europe and Turkey. We are the first producer of this technology in the United States,” Martin said. “Anyone who wants to use these kinds of labels today, they are either making them by themselves or they are imported from Europe.”

CCL set up its Collierville operations in 2006, moving from a Downtown Memphis plant at 285 Union Ave., across the street from AutoZone Park.

“The location is perfect for their clients in Canada and Mexico,” Duncan said. “We are essentially in the middle of all of that. As (Interstate) 269 continues to unfold, their ability to get products to market quick and efficiently will continue to elevate.”