Pinnacle, BNC Shareholders Approve $1.9B Merger

VOL. 132 | NO. 118 | Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp have both approved a $1.9 billion merger of the two banks, which is expected to close soon.

Nashville-based Pinnacle, parent company of Pinnacle Bank, currently is building its Memphis headquarters in Boyle Investment Co.’s new Class A office building in Ridgeway Center in East Memphis. Pinnacle will be the building’s anchor tenant with signage rights, and plans to occupy 35,000 square feet in the 155,000-square-foot facility, along with two drive-thru banking lanes and an ATM lane on the ground floor.

The acquisition of High Point, North Carolina-based BNC will significantly increase Pinnacle’s reach from just Tennessee to BNC’s footprint of North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Upon closing, the combined banking company will have about 120 branches in four states and make Pinnacle a top 50 public U.S. bank based on assets, on a pro-forma basis, with more than $20 billion in assets, $14 billion in loans and $15 billion in deposits, according to a company release.

“This has been a very smooth process thus far, and I am extremely pleased with how quickly we’ve received the required regulatory and shareholder approvals,” said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “I am excited about the support our and BNC’s shareholders have shown for the transaction and am appreciative of the tireless work associates from both firms have done on transition planning.”

BNC’s bank subsidiary, Bank of North Carolina, will be rebranded by late in the third quarter of 2017, according to the release.

“Pinnacle shares our commitment to client service, so we are anticipating a smooth transition for BNC clients,” said Rick Callicutt, BNC’s president and CEO. “By the time it’s finished, I believe we will be stronger together than we were apart.”

BNC’s markets include Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro in North Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina; and Roanoke in Virginia. BNC’s existing corporate offices in High Point will remain and serve as headquarters for the firm’s operations in the Carolinas and Virginia.