Last Word: Surveillance Suit Settled, New Homes Sales Numbers and No Wind

VOL. 132 | NO. 118 | Wednesday, June 14, 2017

One of the two federal court lawsuits alleging illegal police surveillance of protesters by Memphis Police has been dropped. It is the lawsuit filed by “Fight for $15” activists and that campaign’s Mid-South Organizing Committee. It comes with something for both sides. The city still denies illegal surveillance of protesters. And the activists get a settlement letter that states police will not conduct surveillance on three of the activists by name, without probable cause. The lawsuit was dismissed this week by federal judge Sheryl Lipman without prejudice meaning it could be refiled.

That leaves another lawsuit pending in Memphis federal court before Judge Jon P. McCalla by other protesters who were on the City Hall list that required a police escort for them to go anywhere in City Hall. The city has subsequently removed the names of those protesters from the list. The lawsuit alleges the city violated a 1978 federal consent decree dating back to the disbanding of the Memphis Police domestic surveillance unit in 1978. The city is disputing there is a connection between the plaintiffs and those involved in the 39-year old consent decree.

New spring home sales numbers for Shelby County from Chandler Reports, the real estate information company that is part of The Daily News Co. Inc., show the average home sale price is up 10 percent from a year ago. And the summer, which is the busiest season, is still to come. The highest average price by ZIP was $368,688 in the Eads area. Most new home sales in the Arlington/Lakeland ZIP. And Grant Homes was the top builder.

More numbers from Chandler on the mortgage market show purchase mortgage volume countywide is up 14 percent for May from a year ago. And one of our mortgage bankers says homes are moving quickly around Crosstown Concourse, which has its formal reopening in August.

One of the top three mortgage lenders in May on the Chandler list, Pinnacle Financial Partners, moved a step closer to its $1.9 billion merger with BNC Bancorp. Shareholders of both institutions approved the deal for a combined 120 branches in four states with more than $20 billion in assets.

Methodist South finishes up $7.8 million of renovations in Whitehaven that includes an upgrade in patient rooms and 13,000 more square feet to the emergency department.

A review of the tax rate and minority business discussions at Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting.

And one nomination to a key federal post is made with another one possibly coming up – both for positions in the federal building Downtown.

A wind farm project in Crossville, Tenn. is on hold because of a year-long ban on new wind turbines being installed in Tennessee. Executives of Apex Clean Energy have suspended the $100 million project. This is not related to the Clean Line project we covered a week ago on the cover of our weekly, The Memphis News. Clean Line would not include wind turbines in Tennessee. Interesting remarks in the Crossville story from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

It’s been three years since the statewide vote on an amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that says nothing in the constitution protects a right to abortion or requires funding of abortions. A federal appeals court is about to hear a state appeal of a trial court ruling that ordered a recount of the popular vote on the referendum.

The Fed meets Wednesday and here’s more on what is fueling a likely interest rate hike.