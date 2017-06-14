VOL. 132 | NO. 118 | Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Food Truck Garden Party: Beach Party on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Adult admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink); children’s admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.

The Jim Boyd BRIDGES Center will kick off its inaugural ladies-only summer climbing events on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Designed as an introduction to rock climbing in a fun, supportive atmosphere, the series will continue June 28, July 12 and July 26, but participation in all four workshops is not required. Single-day climb passes are $10; discounted five- and 10-session memberships also available. Visit facebook.com/TeamBRIDGESClimbing for details.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will participate in National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, by offering free rides in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis on its paratransit vehicles, fixed-route buses and rubber-tired trolley buses. For details and route maps, visit matatransit.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Getting Started in Government Contracting” Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Attendees will learn the basics of government contracting and identify steps to get started. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The third biannual We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Thursday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Geared toward small, minority and women business enterprises (SMWBEs), vendors will have a networking opportunity in a matchmaking forum with procurement officials from each division of city government, quasi-governmental agencies and city partners. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival will be held Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, in Robert R. Church Park, at Beale and South Fourth streets. The festival will feature live music, vendors senior activities, kids zone and more. Admission is free. Visit memphisjuneteenth.com for a schedule.