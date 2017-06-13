VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

DCA Wins National ADDY for Loflin Yard Campaign

Local creative communications consulting firm DCA has won a national ADDY award from the American Advertising Federation for its work on Loflin Yard’s integrated marketing campaign.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year.

DCA created the brand identity in April 2016 for Loflin Yard, a one-acre assortment of features including the 6,000 square-foot Coach House barn; the Safe House, which offers food, a wine wall and barrel-aged cocktails; and an undeveloped green space cut through by the Gayoso Bayou.

– Andy Meek

Arlington Municipal Election Filing Deadline Nears

As voters in one part of eastern Shelby County are going to the polls Thursday, June 15, to decide the race for State Rep. District 95, candidates in Arlington’s municipal elections will be making their final decisions on the September ballot for municipal elections there.

The deadline for candidates to file in the four races for the Arlington board of aldermen and three positions on the Arlington school board is Thursday at noon.

“There’s still time to get the necessary signatures and qualify,” Linda Phillips, Shelby County administrator of elections said Monday.

Each potential candidate must complete petitions, bearing the signatures of 25 voters registered in Arlington. Those who submit their petition by Thursday’s deadline have until noon June 22 to withdraw if they wish before the Shelby County Election Commission certifies the contenders and sets the ballot.

Positions 2, 4, 5 and 6 on the board of aldermen, and school board positions 1, 3 and 5 are on the ballot. All the positions are citywide, meaning all Arlington voters cast ballots in each race.

The election commission had issued 24 petitions as of Monday morning, and seven of those had been filed, one for each of the positions on the ballot for alderman and school board. Some of the prospective contenders have pulled petitions for several of the positions.

The Arlington races are the only regularly scheduled elections in Shelby County this year. Early voting begins Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 16.

– Bill Dries

Former U of M Golfer Qualifies for Women’s Open

Former University of Memphis women’s golfer and current LPGA tour member Marissa Steen carded a 2-under 142 at a sectional qualifier at Woodlands Country Club in Texas to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open, to be held July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

This is the second time Steen has qualified for the US Women’s Open, also qualifying in 2014.

Steen shot a 154 over two rounds and missed the cut in that first Open appearance, played at Pinehurst Resort Course No. 2 in North Carolina. Steen had nine top 10 finishes on the Symetra Tour last year and earned her way back to the LPGA Tour for a second time in 2017.

Through June 8, she was ranked 132 on the Race to the CME Globe standings and had made the cut in five of 10 events on the season, including a tie for 30th at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

The lone Memphis graduate to play on the LPGA Tour, Steen is one of 25 qualifiers from sectionals to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

– Don Wade

Memphis Basketball to Play Wichita State in AAC Schedule

The American Athletic Conference has announced the conference men’s basketball home and away opponents for the 2017-18 season. The home conference schedule for the Tigers will bring nine schools to FedExForum, including newest AAC member Wichita State.

“As the American Athletic Conference grows in stature across the country, I am excited about the opponents that will be coming to FedExForum this season,” U of M athletic director Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Our loyal season ticket holders and fans will have a chance to see national brands and rivalry match-ups.”

In addition to renewing the long-standing rivalry with Wichita State, the Tigers home conference schedule will also feature Houston, UConn, Cincinnati, UCF, East Carolina, Tulsa, Tulane and USF.

In the new AAC scheduling model for men’s basketball, each team will play seven of its 11 opponents twice, and its four remaining opponents once each, two at home and two away. Houston and Wichita State are the two home-only opponents for Memphis, while SMU and Temple are the two road-only opponents. The Tigers will play the remaining seven schools both at home and on the road during the season.

For Tigers basketball ticket information, call 901-678-2331.

– Don Wade

Carnival Memphis Gives $300K to Children’s Charities

Carnival Memphis recently presented a $300,000 donation to its children’s charities, which this year includes Church Health, The Erika Center at Bodine School and Knowledge Quest.

Carnival started the Children’s Charity Initiative in 1999 and now has raised and donated more than $2.5 million with matching funds for local organizations that help children in our community.

This year’s donation more than doubled last year’s record $126,000.

– Don Wade

University of Tennessee To Unveil Proposed Tuition Rates

A proposed tuition rate for the University of Tennessee will be revealed by a board of trustees subcommittee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the subcommittee on tuition, fees and financial aid will meet Tuesday at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. The rates will be for the 2017-2018 school year.

The full board voted for a 2.2 percent increase for most undergraduates across the UT system last year. That tuition increase was the second consecutive year that increases were below 3 percent and the lowest increase since 1984.

If rates are approved by the subcommittee, they will need approval from the board committee on finance and administration and then the full board of trustees.

– The Associated Press