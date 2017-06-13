Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Tyson Recalls Nearly 2.5M Pounds of Chicken Products

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen.

The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.

According to Tyson, the recall is limited to food-service customers and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores. Company spokeswoman Caroline Ahn says the meat was shipped to 30 states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson's records show schools have purchased products through the company's commercial channels.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 65 65 9,466
MORTGAGES 92 92 11,081
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 225 225 20,164
BANKRUPTCIES 65 65 6,594
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 26 3,370
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 69 69 7,221
MARRIAGE LICENSES 33 33 2,382

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.