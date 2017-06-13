Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Starbucks Teams With Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness'

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
SEATTLE (AP) – Starbucks has teamed up with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks that will raise money for the singer's foundation.

The "Cups of Kindness" campaign begins Tuesday and runs through Monday. Starbucks says 25 cents from every drink will be donated to Gaga's "Born This Way" foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.

The drinks include two of Starbucks' famous pink drinks and two new beverages. One of them is a blackberry-flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination of matcha tea with traditional lemonade that Gaga says she "instantly fell in love with."

Starbucks is contributing a minimum of $250,000 to Gaga's foundation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

