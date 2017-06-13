Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Retailer Tied to Ole Miss NCAA Case Files Civil Complaint

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – An Oxford-based clothing store has filed a civil complaint against three people, including two Mississippi State football players, alleging they provided false statements to the NCAA about receiving free merchandise.

Attorney Charles Merkel is representing Rebel Rags, which specializes in selling Ole Miss athletic apparel. Merkel confirmed that the defamation lawsuit stems from an allegation in the NCAA's ongoing infractions case against Ole Miss that claims recruits received $2,800 worth of free merchandise.

Ole Miss has denied the allegation in its most recent response to the NCAA. The suit was filed in Lafayette County Circuit Court on Friday.

The suit alleges Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis and defensive lineman Kobe Jones made false statements that have caused "economic and reputational damage" to Rebel Rags.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

