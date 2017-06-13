Curb Market Planning Mid-Week Opening in Crosstown Concourse

VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Locally owned grocery The Curb Market is set to open its doors this week at Crosstown Concourse, a return to the market’s midcentury roots when a previous incarnation served earlier generations of Memphians at roughly the same spot.

The 8,500-square-foot market is set to open Wednesday, June 14, at Crosstown, the former regional distribution center for Sears, Roebuck & Co. that’s being redeveloped into a mixed-use community.

The market’s founder, Peter Schutt, remembers accompanying his mother on visits to the original version of the market back in the 1950s. The Curb Market of today will be an outlet where local growers and vendors can sell their wares, in addition to serving as a source of healthy and organic products for customers as well as a storefront for meat and vegetables raised on Schutt’s farms in Dancyville and Whiteville, Tennessee.

Its shelves will be stocked with an assortment of locally grown vegetables, fruit, dairy, beef and pork as well as groceries and frozen foods. The market will also feature a full kitchen, with hot and cold dishes prepared for dine-in and carry-out.

Schutt, who also owns The Daily News Publishing Co. Inc., said one of the market’s highlights will be an in-house butcher shop.

“We have two of the best butchers in the region,” he said. “So you can walk up and pick up your steak, your roast. Seven different kinds of homemade sausages. We’ll have cured meats. Bacon, ham – everything made with meat from Winchester Farm and made in-house. So we’ll have a real interaction with the customer and the butcher.”

General manager Tony Owen said the market is almost four times the size of its 596 Cooper St. store, which closed in February for the relocation to Crosstown.

“We were given the opportunity to come here, and we’ve greatly expanded on the idea while still maintaining the core element of ‘local’ wherever possible,” Owen said. “Always local, if we can get local. If we can’t get local, then we want it regional. If we can’t get regional, we still want it within the USA if we can do so – on the produce, meat and hot foods we’re preparing. Where we can’t get the produce from Peter, we supplement it from other local growers rather than use a national distributor.”

As customers walk through the space, they’ll be greeted with other items like local and regional craft beer; a variety of dry groceries; wine; a salad bar with grab-and-go prepared salads; and more.

A connection to history is one reason for The Curb Market’s relocation to Crosstown. It’s also because of partners in the area like Church Health, which will operate a wellness and health care center at the building.

Church Health will bake healthy, artisan bread in Crosstown’s commercial kitchen to sell at The Curb Market. The market has also teamed up with French Truck Coffee, which likewise operates at Crosstown, to sell its coffee and tea.

Looking ahead, the plan is to eventually roll out online ordering for Curb Market customers, who eventually will be able to use the market’s website to pick out the items they want, pay online and schedule a time to pick up their order. The market also plans to add a catering option.

Customers can follow Curb Market’s Facebook page for now for updates. The market’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.