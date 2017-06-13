VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The Memphis Juneteenth Jobs & Career Fair will be held Tuesday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Andrew AME Church, 867 South Parkway E. Human resources directors and executives from more than 25 Memphis and Mid-South companies will be on hand to discuss opportunities; attendees are encouraged to bring resumes. For more information, contact Telisa Franklin at memphisjuneteenth@gmail.com or 901-281-6337.

The city of Germantown’s Groovin’ and Grillin’ Concert Series continues Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park on Exeter Road. The Memphis Ukulele Band will perform at 7 p.m. Concert is free; hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, will feature “Space Jam” Tuesday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit downtownmemphis.com.

The Jim Boyd BRIDGES Center will kick off its inaugural ladies-only summer climbing events on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Designed as an introduction to rock climbing in a fun, supportive atmosphere, the series will continue June 28, July 12 and July 26, but participation in all four workshops is not required. Single-day climb passes are $10; discounted five- and 10-session memberships also available. Visit facebook.com/TeamBRIDGESClimbing for details.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Michael Graber of Southern Growth Studio will address the topic “Rejuvenating a Stale Category.” Visit pmimemphis.org.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will participate in National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, by offering free rides in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis on its paratransit vehicles, fixed-route buses and rubber-tired trolley buses. Visit matatransit.com for details and route maps.

The third biannual We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Thursday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Geared toward small, minority and women business enterprises (SMWBEs), vendors can meet with procurement officials from city government, quasi-governmental agencies and city partners. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.