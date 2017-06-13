Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Defendants in Pilot Case Want More Time to Consider Pleas

The Associated Press

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Defendants in the federal case against former executives at the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam want more time to decide whether they want to strike plea agreements.

The eight former Pilot Flying J employees in a Knoxville federal court filing on Monday asked to push back the deadline by a month to July 21, arguing the current schedule would only give them one week to decide about pleas after the cutoff date for prosecutors to provide documents they intend to introduce at trial.

Pilot has paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement with 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 65 65 9,466
MORTGAGES 92 92 11,081
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 225 225 20,164
BANKRUPTCIES 65 65 6,594
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 26 3,370
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 69 69 7,221
MARRIAGE LICENSES 33 33 2,382

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.