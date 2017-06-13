Cohen Calls for Investigation Of Eric Trump Foundation

VOL. 132 | NO. 117 | Tuesday, June 13, 2017

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis called Monday, June 12, for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of fundraising by the Eric Trump Foundation for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The request follows a report in Forbes magazine this month that the foundation formerly headed by President Donald Trump’s second son paid the president’s private business for use of a golf course that was the setting for charitable events the foundation held to raise money for St. Jude. Eric Trump stepped down from the foundation in December, saying it was a voluntary decision during his father’s presidency to avoid the appearance of impropriety or conflict of interest. The foundation has since been restructured and renamed, and is under new leadership.

“The report suggests that donors may have been misled, the event may have been used as a pass through to convert charitable donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation into revenue for Donald Trump’s private businesses,” Cohen wrote in the letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “The event may have been used as a vehicle to profit Donald Trump’s private businesses. I urge you to investigate to determine whether federal laws have been violated.”

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced last week his office will investigate the allegations in the Forbes report.