VOL. 132 | NO. 116 | Monday, June 12, 2017

ZeroTo510 Again Named Among Top Accelerators

Memphis’ ZeroTo510 medical device accelerator program has, for the third consecutive year, has been given a Silver ranking by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project, a designation that sets ZeroTo510 as one of the top 25 accelerators in the country.

According to the project, the rankings are meant to “encourage a larger conversation” about such programs. They’re also meant to offer guidance for entrepreneurs who are considering going through an accelerator and “who are wondering how they differ on performance across various categories.”

Dr. Steve Bares, executive director of the Memphis Bioworks Foundation, called the designation a prestigious recognition for ZeroTo510, one that “reinforces that over its first five years, ZeroTo510 has built up an expertise and a national reputation in the commercialization of medical technologies including accelerating 24 companies and mobilizing over $12 million of seed investment.”

– Andy Meek

Community Foundation Reports $162M in Grants for Fiscal 2017

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis granted $161.6 million to nonprofits in fiscal 2017, up nearly 13 percent from $143.4 million a year ago. More than 80 percent of the grants out of the foundation stay local.

“Grants today are close to five times what they were just six years ago,” said Community Foundation president Robert Fockler in a statement. “We saw this increased activity from across our donor base, spurred by specific opportunities to invest this year in public education, the arts and parks and greenways projects.”

Other milestones from fiscal 2017 include:

• Gifts of $102.5 million received from Foundation donors

• 43 new funds totaling more than $6.8 million

• 7,039 grants to 1,886 different nonprofit organizations

• Total historical grants made to nonprofit organizations: $1.1 billion

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is the largest grantmaker, public or private, in the region, according to Fockler. The Grantsmanship Center reports that, based on the most recent numbers available, it is the top giving foundation in the state of Tennessee.

Founded in 1969, CFGM is a collection of more than 900 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations. Donor-advised funds are set up by individuals, families and organizations and managed by the Community Foundation. The donor decides how to allocate the funds; the Community Foundation is the vehicle for distribution.

– Don Wade

TSWA Tabs Norvell as College Football Coach of the Year

University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell has been voted the College Football Coach of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. Norvell will be honored during the annual TSWA Hall of Fame dinner and awards banquet set for July 13 at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus.

The Tigers won eight games under Norvell in his first year, the most by a first-year coach in program history. Memphis ranked in the Top 25 in eight NCAA statistical categories and set a school single-season record with 34 touchdown passes. The Tigers ranked second in school history in total offense (6,028 yards), total TDs (63) and scoring (505).

Memphis also ranked fifth nationally in turnovers gained (29) and 17th in turnover margin while returning three kicks for touchdowns for the youngest head coach in FBS. The Tigers started the season 3-0 and won three of their last four games, including a 48-44 victory over 18th-ranked Houston, to finish the regular season.

This is the second consecutive season and third overall that a Memphis football head coach has be named the TSWA Coach of the Year. Justin Fuente received the honor in 2015 and Tommy West was recognized in 2003.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association is comprised of writers, editors and college sports information directors across the state.

– Don Wade

Lakeland Vet Files Permit To Build New Location

The Pet Hospitals, a Memphis-based veterinarian group, has filed a $1.1 million building permit application for a new location in Lakeland.

The application filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement lists new construction at 3031 Canada Road, which is adjacent to its current location at 2961 Canada Road. Dan Walker Associates Inc. is listed as the contractor.

Along with the Lakeland facility, The Pet Hospitals operates six other locations, including offices in Midtown. Downtown, Collierville and Germantown. In addition to offering a wide array of veterinary and grooming services, the company operates an adoption program that offers a free initial exam and vaccinations to pet owners who adopt a furry friend from one of the area’s shelters or rescue programs.

– Patrick Lantrip

Norris to Co-Chair Juvenile Justice Task Force

State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville will co-chair a state Juvenile Justice Task Force along with Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell.

The goal of the 19-member Ad Hoc Tennessee Blue Ribbon Task Force is to recommend changes to the system statewide that could take the form of legislation in the 2018 session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Norris was a leader of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Task Force that recommended legislation for the 2017 session. That included bills Norris sponsored to provide new educational opportunities for juveniles and a scaling back of juvenile court policies that emphasize detention when it isn’t necessary.

“This task force is a significant opportunity for us to examine fact and evidence-based data to reform our system to achieve all of these goals,” Norris said in a written statement.

The group includes Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael; Dr. Altha Stewart, director of the Center for Health in Justice Involved Youth at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center; state Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown; and state Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis.

– Bill Dries