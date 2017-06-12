Lifeblood Holds 8th Annual Donor Fest to Boost Blood Supply

VOL. 132 | NO. 116 | Monday, June 12, 2017

The summer months are a time for fun, for relaxing, traveling and letting routines slip a bit. Which makes the period not so pleasant for Lifeblood, as the organization sees its donations slip around 20 percent during the warmer months of the year.

To fight that trend and encourage donors to keep giving blood as the summer gets in full swing, Lifeblood is holding its eighth annual Donor Fest, one of its biggest events during the year, through Saturday, June 17. The goal of this year’s event, which began Sunday, is to collect more than 1,963 units of blood and platelets – 1963 being the year the nonprofit volunteer blood bank was founded.

Lifeblood marketing and communications manager Mitzi Breaux said the organization’s supply is OK at the moment, with the caveat that it's not “100 percent” where it needs to be. Especially in its O-negative and platelet inventory.

O-negative is a universal blood type that can be transfused to anyone, so doctors tend to reach for it first. It's also the only type that can be transfused to premature babies.

Cancer patients, meanwhile, use a lot of platelets, which helps explain why both of those are especially in demand right now.

Lifeblood’s Donor Fest is celebrated in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day, which falls on June 14. World Blood Donor Day is meant to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products.

“We draw a lot of blood at high schools, universities and colleges,” Breaux said. “And whenever high schools are out and college and university attendance is low, that affects the amount of blood we're able to draw.

“Also, kids are out of school, so parents are kind of out of routine and it isn't as easy for them to come in and donate. People are traveling. They're taking vacations.”

The need, of course, doesn’t take time off. The medical community in the Memphis area, for example, includes a Level 1 trauma center, pediatric hospital, children’s cancer research hospital, and many other health facilities that need blood throughout the year.

To sustain patient usage in the hospitals Lifeblood works with, it requires about 300 blood donations every day on average.

“So all those things, along with increased activity in the summertime and elective surgeries people usually schedule in the summertime – it makes for an increase in blood usage but a decline in donations,” Breaux said. “We’re always fighting this battle of not having enough coming in and too much going out.”

Donor Fest week will be capped off by a community gathering that serves as a thank-you to donors and their families. Participants are invited to wear red and gather at 8 a.m. Saturday at Saint Benedict at Auburndale High School’s gym for a celebration that will include food, a blood drive and activities for all ages.

All Lifeblood donors who give blood or platelets now through Saturday will receive a red limited-edition 2017 Donor Fest T-shirt to wear to the event. At 11 a.m. that day, those red-clad participants will gather to take a “human blood drop” picture.

“Most people may not realize the power they hold within themselves to make an impact on patients in the Memphis area,” Breaux said. “You're literally giving a piece of yourself to give someone the energy and the life they need to live. It’s an incredible power we all hold within ourselves. And if we tap into it and make it a priority to donate, you will leave feeling like you've done something incredible.”