Last Word: Double Berger, The CEO of Baptist and Storm Reflections

VOL. 132 | NO. 116 | Monday, June 12, 2017

The Overton Park Conservancy raised $1 million by the Monday deadline to move ahead with the Overton Park-Memphis Zoo parking compromise. The conservancy announced Sunday afternoon that it met the goal with hours to spare with more details to come Monday on how this came together.

The zoo had already raised the $1.5 million that takes in its half of planning and design and construction and insisted that the OPC raise its whole half when the conservancy had raised $500,000 for the planning and design with the understanding that the rest would be raised later once donors could be shown what the expanded parking lot will look like and what the greensward will look like with it. This wound up back in the lap of the Memphis City Council, which set the new June 11 deadline for all of the money to be raised. In the process, the parking spaces in the new parking area will no longer by the 10 feet by 20 feet spaces the zoo insisted on but instead smaller.

Daniel Berger repeats Sunday as winner of the FedEx St. Jude Golf Classic at Southwind and there is now some superstition involved. Don Wade wraps up the finish of this year’s chapter of the Memphis sports tradition including Braden Thornberry of Ole Miss and where he finished in a field that was all bunched up near the top.

As the weekend began, Explore Bike Share reached a critical milestone in its goal of setting up a network of bike share stations across the city starting in just about a year.

The week ahead is very political and very musical as it turns out, from the Shell which is in the prime of its current season to election day in Collierville, Germantown and Eads.

From the cover story by Andy Meek in our weekly, The Memphis News, Jason Little, the CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp.: “Things that just were not available even 10 years ago are available now on your smartphone, for you to interact with the brand you trust with your health care.”

Also on a health care note, Lifeblood’s 8th annual Donor Fest.

City Hall’s student loan repayment plan for city employees.

Gov. Bill Haslam signs into law a bill that allows judges to increase sentences for illegal immigrants convicted of crimes not linked to their immigration status. It’s a bill cosponsored by state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville that Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris of Memphis says amounts to longer prison sentences depending on where a defendant is born.

About two weeks ago, Melissa Harris-Perry, formerly an MSNBC host, penned a New York Times op-ed that was pretty harsh in its criticism of the national NAACP, which last month gave notice to its national executive director of three years that he would be out of a job in July. And here in Memphis, Deidre Malone, the president of the Memphis Branch NAACP since January read it and immediately invited Harris-Perry to speak at the Memphis branch’s centennial gathering on June 24. Harris-Perry has accepted.

Now that the Tom Lee Storm is named and safely in your rear view mirror with stories yet to be worked out for family gatherings, here’s our recap of some places and faces from the 11-day event that we will probably look back at as the start of a hot summer – even though technically it’s not summer until next week. We don’t need no calendars here.

Garrison Starr on Hernando, Ole Miss, Memphis and Los Angeles on Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls site.

The Memphis News Almanac: The exit of Lionel Hollins, Prince is in town, Collierville elections 50 years ago as Memphis prepares to move on from the city commission form of government and a practice black-out.

Sirius XM wants to buy a stake in Pandora and that means Pandora will be selling Ticketfly to Eventbrite – all so Pandora can allegedly compete with Spotify and Apple Music. Here’s a free tip: Use the money to fix the Pandora algorithm that is now locked on seeking out music that sucks.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s commencement address at MIT this weekend talks about technology and values.