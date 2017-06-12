VOL. 132 | NO. 116 | Monday, June 12, 2017

The Memphis Juneteenth Jobs & Career Fair will be held Tuesday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Andrew AME Church, 867 South Parkway E. Human resources directors and executives from more than 25 Memphis and Mid-South companies will be on hand to discuss opportunities; attendees are encouraged to bring resumes. For more information, contact Telisa Franklin at memphisjuneteenth@gmail.com or 901-281-6337.

NAWBO Memphis will host its 2017 Women’s Business Accelerator graduation Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Caitlin Roberson, host of The Radiant Feminine podcast and author of “30 Ways to Happy,” will speak on developing a framework for effortless confidence. Visit nawbomemphis.org for details and registration.

The city of Germantown’s Groovin’ and Grillin’ Concert Series continues Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park on Exeter Road. The Memphis Ukulele Band will perform at 7 p.m. Concert is free; hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, will feature “Space Jam” Tuesday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Food Truck Garden Party: Beach Party on Wednesday, June 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Adult admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink); children’s admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Michael Graber of Southern Growth Studio will address the topic “Rejuvenating a Stale Category.” Visit pmimemphis.org for details.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will participate in National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, by offering free rides in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis on its paratransit vehicles, fixed-route buses and rubber-tired trolley buses. For details and route maps, visit matatransit.com.