Daniel Berger Makes it Back-to-Back Wins at FESJC

When he won his first PGA Tour event here last year, young Daniel Berger celebrated. Maybe a bit too much at the cost of some sleep.

So after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind Sunday, for the second year in a row, older (now 24) and wiser Daniel Berger was planning to get some sleep and keep the celebration a little more contained. But not before he took care of something.

When Berger got to town this week and checked into Hyatt Place in Germantown, he was on the same floor as last year. And in the same room, a number he chose not divulge.

“I’m going to register for it now,” he said, seeing no reason to tempt fate.

Berger, the first man to win the FESJC in back-to-back years since David Toms won in 2003-2004, earned $1,152,000 and climbed to ninth on the money list at $2.9 million for the year. He also moved up to fifth in U.S. President’s Cup points and 10th in FedEx Cup points. He was projected to move from No. 43 to No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

His push came in the final two rounds after opening with a 70 and a 68 that left him tied for 34th-place going into Saturday’s third round.

Although he only won by one stroke over South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim of South Korea, who tied for second-place at -9, Berger was the hunted and not the hunter after rolling in a long putt for birdie on No. 15. That’s when the emotion came out. He was back where he was a year ago, battling down the stretch.

“I’m just thinking I’ve got a chance to win this thing,” he said.

Earlier in the day, as many as nine players shared the lead.

Berger’s 4-under bogey-free 66 final round did not start easily. He left himself an awkward chip on the first hole but got it to drop.

“That could have been a double or triple-bogey with a blink of an eye,” he said. “I was lucky to save par there and that got my round going.”

He brought the victory home by making that birdie on 15 and three straight pars to close out the back nine.

“Seventeen and 18 are such hard holes,” he said. “And I think I hit the longest 3-iron of my life on 18. I don’t know how far it went, but I just absolutely killed it.”

Ole Miss rising junior Braden Thornberry, winner of the Haskins Award and of this year’s NCAA individual championship, made his first PGA Tour start as an amateur and carded a 65 in the final round to finish 8-under and in a five-way tie for fourth-place. He became just the fourth amateur to crack the Top 10 in FESJC history, and the first since Deane Beman finished 10th in 1965.

But if Thornberry, 20, was ever nervous or overwhelmed by being an amateur playing with pros he didn’t show it. When he birdied 14 Sunday to get back to 7-under, he knew he was getting within striking distance of the lead.

“Amateur or pro, the ball doesn’t know,” he said. “That was kind of my philosophy coming in, so just play as good as I could and see what happens.”

Phil Mickelson shot a 68 on Sunday and finished the tournament 7-under and in ninth-place. Unlike past years, the FESJC was not part of his priming for the U.S. Open. He is planning to skip it to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

While he thought he played well physically this weekend, he chided himself for “big mistakes” and not having a strong enough mental game.

Case in point: Sunday he caught sight of his name, showing him tied with the leaders, as he looked past the 11th green. He left No. 12 with a triple-bogey and went from 9-under to 6-under.

“Mentally, I’m not as sharp as I have been in the past,” he said. “It was almost like I was a rookie today. I saw I was tied for the lead and it threw me. I didn’t expect to be there. I thought I was still chasing and needed a few more birdies. That’s how non-mentally tough I am right now.”

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain started Sunday tied for the lead with Stewart Cink and Ben Crane at -9. Cabrera Bello was 1-over Sunday to finish at -8 and tied for fourth-place.

“Overall, I’m playing very good,” he said. “I’m disappointed not to win. I’m taking positives into next week” and the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Meantime, Berger is hoping that his play this season (he has four Top 10 finishes) and winning his second tour event might bring him out of the shadows a bit.

“We hear a lot about the young guns, about the Justin Thomases and Jordan Spieths,” he said. “I feel like I kind of get forgotten a little bit. I’m pretty good, so I’m going to keep doing my thing and see if I can get a few more (victories).”

Chips and Putts

• In honor of longtime FESJC tournament director Phil Cannon, who died of cancer in 2016, the media center at TPC Southwind is being renamed in his honor.

• Billy Horschel started the final round at -2, but finished as part of that logjam for fourth-place after firing a 64. Seven players shot a 64 this week, the low for this year.

• Mickelson is the most under-par player at the FESJC over the last five years at -41. Horschel is second at -26.

• This was Whee Kim’s best PGA Tour finish in 69 career starts.

• Fifty players earned a check that exceeded the total purse from the first event here in 1958.