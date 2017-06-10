The Health Of Care

VOL. 10 | NO. 24 | Saturday, June 10, 2017

There's a school of thought in some industries that says it's ideal to have a narrow focus, to pick just one or a few things to excel at and not try to be all things to all people – that when you do so and go broad, you’re likely to end up instead being a master of nothing.

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp. CEO Jason Little – whose organization has been busy of late with everything from a merger to expansions of its technology and specialty services – thinks that's the wrong way for a health care organization like his to think about things.

Consumerism – that’s a word Little, who has been CEO since 2014, uses more than once in a conversation about Baptist, where it’s been and where it’s headed – has a profound influence on modern health care, according to Baptist’s chief executive. Patients have less tolerance today for the status quo, the limitations of the system, the way things have always been done – take your pick.

It’s why Baptist, for example, has worked to expand its suite of pediatric services, opening a 12-bed pediatric intensive care unit at the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital in December. That followed the opening of a 10-bed emergency department, which has the capacity to expand to 15 if needed, earlier in the year.

The PICU specializes in caring for critically ill infants, children and teenagers and is a next-step place to transition patients who need an extra level of advanced care.

A system like Baptist increasingly needs to excel at services like these, as well as specializing in areas like grief support, electronic medical records and others. All the while, consumer health care needs are growing more complex – and expensive – as life expectancy increases and technology continues to improve.

How Baptist has adapted and how it continues to transform itself in response to consumer expectations is also an object lesson in how to run a sprawling health care organization that employs 18,000, spans three states and, thanks to regulatory issues, is confronting as much uncertainty as ever.

“Really, to be excellent, you’re not able to say we don’t aspire to be all things to all people,” Little told The Memphis News. “You really can’t do that today if you want to be excellent. We fundamentally believe that we have an awesome privilege, and that’s to take care of our community.”

To do that, he says, the hospital can’t have gaps in its coverage.

“Whatever you come in for, we need to have the best care available to you and move you through that process, with no gaps anywhere. We accept that challenge. And we’ve had to work to close a few of those gaps to have a connected network.”

CARE ‘CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM’

The addition of new grief centers in Midtown Memphis and Jonesboro, Arkansas, later this year are one example of what he’s talking about.

Emergency care, treating symptoms, fighting ailments and disease – to Little, those are all table stakes for a system like Baptist. An organization like his needs to also do more at the edges, such as through the expansion of its grief services.

The grief center in Jonesboro – home to one of Baptist’s 21 hospitals, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital – is headed toward a planned October opening, while the one in Midtown is opening in July.

The expansion will mean three Baptist grief centers operating within a 75-mile radius.

In April, meanwhile, Baptist’s push to do more around electronic medical records saw the system score a 10-star rating from Epic, one of the largest electronic health record providers in the U.S.

Epic’s Gold Stars program serves as a toolkit for helping health care providers offer more efficient care. It recognizes the use of features that help patients become more engaged in managing their own care, such as via Epic’s MyChart feature.

MyChart is a free app accessible via smartphone, tablet or computer that allows patients to schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, send direct messages to their care providers, access lab results and more.

Beverly Jordan, vice president and chief information and transformation officer at Baptist, oversaw the system’s 2012 implementation of Epic. It was done in a phased rollout that involved Baptist’s then-14 hospitals and more than 450 Baptist Medical Group providers, with the first wave going live in January 2014.

Even though Baptist has scored that 10-star distinction, Jordan said, “We will keep going. This is an ongoing process, as we will have new Star items with each update. The program never ends, and we will never stop.”

Epic’s 400 customers care for close to 60 percent of the U.S. population. The company builds integrated software for health care provider organizations and patients.

“Health care of the future is really changing,” Little said. “There are things that are done on an outpatient basis or even in the home today that just 10 years ago you had to come to the hospital and stay a week to have done. Care just continues to transform, and the way we can stay at the forefront of that new model of care delivery is with technology and electronic medical records.

“So, for instance, just the level of consumerism and patient interaction that our customers demand are delivered through this (system) whereby we can text between patients and physicians, and we can have video visits where patients can talk to their physicians via Facetime on their phone. Things that just were not available even 10 years ago are available now on your smartphone, for you to interact with the brand you trust with your health care.”

Caregivers at Baptist and caregivers at home, he continued, need to have all their information in one place and know how to be able to categorize and sort it. It’s also “amazing,” he said, for a patient to be able to get a test done and have the results of that test an hour later, accessible via smartphone.

EMPATHY AND CONSISTENCY

Today, Baptist includes 21 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and east Arkansas. It has more than 4,000 affiliated physicians in addition to encompassing Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 500 providers; hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by the Baptist College of Health Sciences.

In recent days, Baptist also filed a new certificate of need application for a freestanding 24-hour emergency room site in Arlington with the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency. It’s something of a retry for an ER on the same Arlington site where the state previously turned down an application from Baptist, which has revised its plan down to eight treatment rooms instead of its previously sought 10, among other changes.

Baptist’s flagship is Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, which was opened in 1979 and is located next to the Interstate 240 loop and has an ER with 54 treatment suites. The 165,000-square-foot Baptist Heart Institute is also located within Baptist Memphis and includes areas for cardiovascular procedures, cardiovascular surgical suites, heart catheterization labs, cardiovascular intensive care beds, a cardiac intervention unit, cardiac medicine units and a pre- and post-cath lab unit.

Research from the University of Memphis has pegged Baptist’s annual economic impact at more than $2.6 billion.

That said, the company’s physical footprint is only one part of a much bigger picture, Little says.

“I think what we’re working very hard to design – we’ve always been known for great physicians,” Little said. “We’ve been known for first-class technology. We’ve been known for building lots of bricks and mortar. But what we want to really be known for, too, is the empathetic care we provide inside all our clinics and facilities.

“What empathy really means to me is having the greatest amount of insight and understanding into what our customers and patients need.”

Consistency is a big part of that. He cites the way a meal at McDonald’s generally tastes the same no matter what location it’s enjoyed at. That’s the level of consistent service he wants Baptist to have.

Among the other things Little and the rest of the Baptist leadership is busy with at the moment, meanwhile, is the integration of its system with that of Mississippi Baptist Health Systems of Jackson, Mississippi. The two systems completed their merger about a month ago, making the new entity one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the country.

Among the integrations: Baptist’s electronic health record system is being installed in Mississippi Baptist hospitals and clinics.

“Really, health care of old was all about being designed around the way the system operated,” Little said. “Not really around what the patient wanted. We’re living in an age now when a patient can get care on their smartphone that they used to go to a doctor’s office for, and that changes everything, right?

“It’s a challenge to be able to respond to that level of expectation in a way that’s agile, that’s expert – that’s just been a dramatic shift. You used to not have clinics in supermarkets. Or be able to offer – today, we have telemedicine capabilities where we can take an expert physician in Memphis and, using a robot and video cameras out in rural areas, that doctor can diagnose and treat a patient remotely via robots and telemedicine. So that a community that was never able to have an infectious disease physician can now have one. We cannot only respond to this movement in expectations for patients, but we’re able to focus on delivering care in places we’ve never been able to deliver it before, in new and exciting ways.”